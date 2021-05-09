Students Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Surprise Question on AP Exam | Entertainment

Texas high school student Alyssa Brown didn’t expect to see a question about Taylor Swift on her Advanced Placement US government and politics exam.
“I opened the free-answer questions, and the first question was about Taylor Swift, and I was just laughing,” the 18-year-old told CNN.
“I thought it was pretty cool.”
Brown, a senior at Summit High School in Mansfield, Texas, is not alone.
This week, high school students across the country were pleasantly surprised by the pop star’s cameo on their end-of-year exam.
The question concerns the key topics of the AP course
According to Jerome White, spokesperson for the College Board, Swift’s Instagram post on 2018 voter registration connects with key themes in the course. The College Board administers the AP program, which allows high school students to take college-level courses with the option of earning college credit, an advanced placement, or both.
The AP US Government and Politics course “provides a non-partisan, university-level introduction to key political concepts, ideas, institutions, policies, interactions, roles and behaviors that characterize the constitutional system and political culture of the United States.” according to board of directors.
White said the Swift question asked students to analyze how voter registration laws and procedures can affect civic participation, such as voter turnout.
“We are delighted to hear that AP students could relate what they learned in their AP course to what they experience in their daily lives and in this case, what they read on their Instagram feeds,” White told CNN, adding that the question will not appear in the May 20 or June 3 versions of the exam.
The students told CNN the unexpected question was heartwarming during an otherwise stressful time.
Miri Feigin, a 17-year-old from Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh, NC, wore a Taylor Swift 1989 Tour sweatshirt during the exam.
“I’m a huge fan of Taylor Swift. I’ve been a fan my whole life,” Feigin said.
“This question kind of boosted my confidence and helped me craft a stronger free response,” Feigin told CNN.
“The reviews usually make you feel like, ‘Oh, you won’t know these people … they’re usually important people who are older. Seeing a younger artist made me feel comfortable. a way, “said Romeo Rodriguez, an 18- year-old senior at Avant Garde Academy in Hollywood, Florida.
“I appreciate one hundred percent that [the College Board] put the question on the test, ”Rodriguez added.
While not yet eligible to vote, Feigin said the question made the test easier to understand.
“I remember being ecstatic when (Swift) did the job,” Feigin said. “The question definitely made me realize how so many young people are involved in politics for different reasons, and I am happy that Taylor can help more young people get involved.
And Brown, who registered to vote in 2020 after seeing a similar post on Instagram YouTube star David Dobrik on Instagram said she sees herself reflected in the test question.
“When I saw the question, I immediately thought about David Dobrik’s situation,” she told CNN.
According to the three students, seeing the question on their exam helped them think more about how young people and celebrities can get involved in politics.
“Especially celebrities with really big platforms, if they tell people to go vote there’s a chance they’ll vote,” Brown said.
“The question got me thinking about how celebrities can influence your decisions, more than I ever had.”
