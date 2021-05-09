Line of Duty Ian Buckells actor Nigel Boyle jokes he’s an unlikely idiot

Connect with us

He left the nation in shock after his Line Of Duty character Ian Buckells was revealed to be the elusive Fourth Man.

And actor Nigel Boyle has now revealed he’s turned into an unlikely idiot after he was unmasked as an H in the Series Six finale last Sunday.

Joking about his new status as a hunk, the star opened up about how his pals spotted fan groups calling him ‘flat’.

Hunky H! Nigel Boyle has revealed he has become an unlikely idiot after he was unmasked as H in the series six finale last Sunday (pictured on Monday)

He told theThe mirror: “One of the funniest things my mate spotted in a group of fans was someone going, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s nothing like Buckells’ and’ I wouldn’t kick him out of bed for farting! “

‘Another wrote: “My God, he looks pretty bad, doesn’t he?” It’s really funny. I have this beard and my hair is different. Who would want to look like Buckells in real life?

Nigel also commented on the divisive reaction the series, and he turned out to be the fourth man, has received since 12.8 million people tuned in to the finale.

Warning: As a joke about his new status as a hunk, the star opened up about how his pals spotted fan groups calling him 'flat' (pictured from the BBC show as Buckells)

Warning: As a joke about his new status as a hunk, the star opened up about how his pals spotted fan groups calling him ‘flat’ (pictured from the BBC show as Buckells)

The actor explained that he doesn’t take it personally that some people think the ending was a “ huge disappointment ” because writer Jed Mercurio made it perfectly clear that not all criminals are brains, because his character was easily purchased by the OCG.

Instead, Nigel told the post: ‘I’d rather think about it more like someone told me that I became one of the biggest TV villains of all time.

Nigel’s interview comes after Jed revealed that he wrote in a major clue that Buckells was back in the very first season of Line Of Duty.

The series creator, 55, explained how he dropped a sign that said the officer was folded back in 2012 after allowing caddy Dot Cottan (Craig Parkinson) to speak to criminal Tommy Hunter (Brian McCardie) alone in the back of a pickup truck.

Family: Nigel, an Aston Villa supporter, is married to his wife Lainy (pictured together) with whom he raises sons Finnian, five, and Decan Sonny, two, and daughter Cora Rose, three weeks old, with

Family: Nigel, an Aston Villa supporter, is married to his wife Lainy (pictured together) with whom he raises sons Finnian, five, and Decan Sonny, two, and daughter Cora Rose, three weeks old, with

And explaining why he made Buckells the fourth man, much to the shock of many 12.8 million fans who watched the Series Six finale, Jed explained that it was “ really important ” that H ended up being someone involved from the start.

Jed told the Obsessed With Line of Duty podcast, “ It was always very important to me that it was someone who was in the first season, someone who was there all the time.

“ We introduced some characters late, so Thurwell came in late, we went back to Fairbank, which appeared in season three, we had the chief of police, who had obviously been there since season one.

“ But then I don’t think he would have been a satisfactory candidate because he had been away for so long, it would feel like my wife just brought him back to pin him on him. ”

SO Clever: It comes after Jed Mercurio revealed he wrote in a major clue that Ian Buckells (pictured) was H back in Line Of Duty's very first season

SO Clever: It comes after Jed Mercurio revealed he wrote in a major clue that Ian Buckells (pictured) was H back in Line Of Duty’s very first season

Corrupt: At the end of series one, Cottan and Hunter are seen talking to themselves

Criminal: Officer tells Tommy to play with the investigation to get immunity

Corrupt: At the end of series one, Cottan (left) and Hunter (right) are seen talking to themselves, with the officer telling the criminal to play with the investigation to gain immunity.

Jed then revealed the clue he wrote in the script, which should have warned eagle-eyed fans about Buckells right from the lag.

He said: “ It was really about the legacy of the show, going back to the first season, where Dot Cottan says, ‘Oh, can I just have a quick note with Tommy Hunter on the back of the van?” and Buckells says, “Yeah, okay.” OK, really, is that what you should do? Of course not.’

Jed went on to say that Buckells was seen as a bit unnecessary and ended up being written in the script for the benefit of the officer.

According to Daily entertainment, he said, “So you think he’s just a little sucker and so he doesn’t care. And that ended up being part of the character development …”

The first series of Line Of Duty saw AC-12 investigate DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James) and Jackie Laverty (Gina McKee) is also featured, with her becoming a key figure in subsequent seasons as her body is stored in the fridge. by Terry Boyle.

Take in his stride: The actor explained that he doesn't take it personally that some people think the ending was a 'huge disappointment' (pictured on Monday)

Take in his stride: The actor explained that he doesn’t take it personally that some people think the ending was a ‘huge disappointment’ (pictured on Monday)

Related Topics: