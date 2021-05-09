Marvel Theory Explains How Jane Foster Gets Mjolnir In Thor: Love and Thunder





When Thor: love and thunder hitting theaters next year, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will transform into Mighty Thor. How and when has yet to be seen, but a new popular fan theory suggests it could be linked to the Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) conspiracy to reside on the Moon. Does that sound a bit far-fetched to you? Absolutely, but the theorist behind the idea has pretty solid reasoning behind it. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, we see Rogers wielding Mjolnir as he travels through it in time. While it was assumed he would take it back to its rightful place in time, perhaps he didn't know he needed to flip the mythological hammer. Keeping him may have gotten him to the Moon, giving credence to the conspiracy theory Joaquin Torres brought up. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As u /The MediocreCriticism writes, maybe Cape Town's Journey to the Moon sets up a faithful comic-book adaptation of Jason Aaron's comic book. In the comic book story, the Hammer is left stranded on the Moon, which allows her to deem Jane Foster worthy, defining herself as the new Goddess of Thunder. It's confirmed that Foster will actually become Thor in the movie, we just don't know how yet. According to Love and thunder Helmer Taika Waititi, the film will end up being even "bolder and brighter" than Thor: Ragnarok. "The following Thor movie I'm making, basically we're going on this adventure movie again, really. It was really the thing that I loved to do Ragnarok, it felt like we were putting Thor on a really cool adventure, "said Waititi Weekly entertainment in 2019. "There are always new things to see and do, and this one, I think we're going to double down on that a lot and make it bigger, bolder and brighter. There will just be some really crazy stuff in the movie. Thor: love and thunder is currently slated for release on February 11, 2022 as the two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney +. What other characters do you hope to appear in Thor 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or in hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!







