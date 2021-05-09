Opera Saratoga announces the 2021 summer festival





The Saratoga Opera House will return to the stage for its 60th anniversary this summer with performances inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote. The 2021 Summer Festival will be held outdoors in partnership with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Spa State Park and Pitney Meadows Community Farm. It will include two fully staged productions and a concert. Tickets go on sale May 10 and are expected to sell out quickly due to capacity restrictions. One of the show’s most notable productions is the Tony Award-winning musical Man of La Mancha, starring Broadway and opera star Zachary James as Cervantes / Don Quixote, alongside by Kelly Glyptis as Aldonza. Presented in partnership with SPAC and directed and choreographed by Lawrence Edelson, the production celebrates the perseverance of a man who refuses to give up his ideals and is determined to see life not as it is but as it is. should be. Performances are scheduled to take place on the stage of the SPAC Amphitheater from July 8 to 10 at 8 p.m. Subsequently, Opera Saratoga will present Don Quixote at Camachos Wedding, a one-act comedy serene by George Philipp Telemann with a libretto by Daniel Schiebeler. Taken from the second part of Cervantes’ novel, it follows the knight and his squire Sancho Panza as they encounter strange wedding celebrations. The production will be directed by Rebecca Miller Kratzer and directed by Michelle Rofrano in and around the Columbia Pavilion at Saratoga Spa State Park. It will also feature artists from the Young Artists Program of Opera Saratogas. Twelve performances are scheduled from July 14 to 18, with performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets cost $ 100 for a two-person module. A Quixotic opera concert in Pitney Meadows will kick off the festival on Thu 24 June and Fri 25 June. Directed by Laurie Rogers, it includes scenes from Don Quixote chez la Duchesse (Boismortier.Favart), Die Hochzeit des Camacho (Mendelssohn / Voigts), La Venta de Don Quijote (Chap / Shaw) and others. Tickets cost $ 50 for a module for two people. Prior to the festival, Opera Saratoga will also be offering an eight-week online course titled Another Age, Another Place, Another La Mancha: Don Quixote and the Birth of the Modern World. Taught by Grace Burton, professor at Skidmore, the course will explore why the story of an old man wandering the dusty plains of 17th century Spain continued to capture the imaginations of philosophers, filmmakers, composers and others. Classes will take place on Zoom, eight consecutive Wednesday evenings, from May 12 to June 30. Its $ 95 to register or $ 70 for members of the Opera Saratoga guild. For in-person performances, participants will be required to present proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to the performance date or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance. There will also be a health screening questionnaire and a mandatory temperature check before entry. Members of the public should also wear a mask regardless of immunization status. For tickets and more information, visit operasaratoga.org. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment







