New York Mets general manager Zack Scott isn’t thrilled with tunnel mystery, says it was ‘a bigger story than needed’
NEW YORK – Acting New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was not thrilled with Francisco Lindor’s fuzzy explanation for a canoe dispute on Friday night.
Scott said on Saturday he was “unhappy” that Lindor and his teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to brush their dust off after the seventh round by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over a creature spotted in the clubhouse tunnel. Lindor said it was a rat, while McNeil said it was a raccoon or a possum.
The disagreement happened out of the sight of television cameras, but the New York show showed other players and coaches rushing through the tunnel to break up some sort of commotion.
“You should ask the players why they chose to handle it this way,” Scott said on Saturday. “Not how I would be [about it]. I think what’s unfortunate is that it’s a bit bigger story than it needs to be, and that takes away one of our best wins of the year. It was a great victory last night. “
Lindor hit a homeroom on Friday – a half-inning after he and McNeil had a verbal exchange over miscommunication over a Nick Ahmed single – to claim a 5-4, 10-innings victory over visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lindor then teamed up with McNeil one night after their dugout brawl to produce the four points as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday night. McNeil did a two-run homer in the third off Merrill Kelly, and Lindor netted a brace, an RBI and scored on a pitch error after a stolen base.
Lindor crushed McNeil’s post-game video call with reporters, hugged his teammate and said they saw a “ratcoon” on Friday night.
“It’s fantastic to play with him,” said McNeil. “I hope to do this for a long time. He’s going to stay here for a little while. ”
After Friday’s apparent clash in the team tunnel, Lindor and McNeil appeared brooding over the next few innings, before offering smiles in separate post-match videoconferences with reporters they insisted on about the fact that their beef was on the rodents – and not on the slow rollers.
Neither Scott nor Mets manager Luis Rojas have confirmed the exact parameters of the argument.
“Definitely, this is something that they didn’t want to go into too much detail on, so I respect that and kind of know the clubhouse code,” Scott said. “The only thing I’m just going to say in general is not specific to the situation, but just generally: these guys are competitive. They want to win. They are like family.
“They spend so much time together, and sometimes, like a family, there are arguments, debates and arguments. At the end of the day, you go out and get a great victory and you always leave brothers.
The Mets’ return from a four-point deficit on Friday was their biggest of the season.
It came in the midst of a week of ups and downs with the club, which won a dramatic and controversial game in Philadelphia on Sunday night, following a canceled home run that cost the Phillies a draw. Then a day later, after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mets fired coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater.
“Today we are a better ball club, and we are a better family,” Rojas said on Saturday. “This is how I see the events that unfolded yesterday, right after talking to both players and the squad.”
While Scott was hoping to move on from the history of the viral vermin, the animation team at Citi Field looked into it. Shortly before the first launch on Saturday night, a new quiz game debuted on the scoreboard, asking fans, “Rat or Raccoon?”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
