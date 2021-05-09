The changing portrait of a mother in Bollywood

“Mere paas maa hai” – These four simple yet powerful lines that were first said 46 years ago in the movie Deewar have transcended the barrier of time and have been with us ever since. the meaning of these lines and how we can fight against all odds if we have the mother’s hand on our head. Since its inception, Bollywood has carved out the archetype of a maternal character, according to which she is openly sentimental, melodramatic, and more the pinnacle in her representation of emotions. Think of Neerupa Roy, Jaya Bachchan in the latter part of his career, Kirron Kher, Farida Jalal or the iconic image of a plow carrying Nargis Dutt in Mother India, all of these characters embodied a similar prototype, that is -to say that their whole existence revolves around the goal of being a mother.

However, in recent times Bollywood has been seen taking steps to play a mother who is a character of her own, is grounded in certain motivations that are not an extended version of the hero’s motivations, and is independent.

A very recent example would be Tribhanga by Renuka Shahane where we see the equations between mother and daughter spread over three generations of women. Beyond the typical image of a mother figure as “pure” as a goddess, this film focuses on issues that were hardly associated with the perfect mother. He talks about single motherhood, abuse, open relationships and a woman’s aspirations. When we paint the character of a mother with just one shade, we often tend to leave out her most human qualities, and Shahane challenged this notion in his film where relatability lies in the imperfection of the mother.

In Jazbaa, Anuradha of Aishwarya Rai is seen breaking the obedient image of a mother and taking matters into her own hands when her daughter is kidnapped. In Mom, Sridevi’s character does the same when she transforms into a vigilante trying to avenge her stepdaughter after being sexually assaulted at a party.

Nil Battey Sannata saw a mother who goes beyond her archetypal homework and enrolls in a school so she can help her daughter excel in math. The film ends with her tutoring math students who find it hard to say that certain characters aren’t bound by the constraints of doing something just because society was waiting for them.

For the most part, mothers are also portrayed as women whose ultimate goal is motherhood, and once that is achieved, she becomes a secondary character again, stripped of her own desires and individuality. Her life, which was until now associated with the man she married, suddenly begins to revolve around her offspring, and she struggles to part with their identity. Pradeep Sarkar challenged this concept in his film Helicopter Eela, which shows the transformation of a single mother from overprotecting her son to rediscovering the desires and aspirations she had before getting married.

Tumhari Sulu saw a mother grappling with her domestic responsibilities and professional work as the burden of keeping her family together fell on her, being the wife. However, the movie did a good job of portraying those struggles that are the reality of many and ultimately let us know that you can keep the latter without losing the former.

Another notable portrayal would be Tabu’s character, Ghazala in Haider. Hindi cinema has imprinted the image of a woman crying and praying for days after her husband’s death, but in Ghazala the complexities of human behavior are manifested when she marries her husband’s brother instead. Anyone who has read Hamlet, the play Haider is based on, knows that this is how things are supposed to turn out, but the odd choice to replace a sentimental mother has provided her character with a lot of depth and perspective that previously was hard to find. Taking this line of thought, director Imtiaz Ali made a very important point through a compact scene in Jab We Met when he made the character of Geet (Kareena Kapoor) stand up for Aditya’s mother (Shahid Kapoor) even though the latter had nothing but disrespect towards her. After revealing that her mother had an extramarital affair and that her subsequent flight put the whole family to shame, Geet explains to Aditya that when it comes to a mother, it’s hard to explain things, but her actions were the consequence of her liking someone, which is why Aditya should accept it more.

While these characters helped shatter the image of a mother sacrificing herself with dizzying moral values, it’s going to take a long journey before these characters are normalized and we see a more realistic portrayal of a mother.

Additionally, Shahid Kapoor’s line in Haider, “Maa jab jhoot bole na, nahi achchi lagti (When a mother lies she doesn’t look good)” says a lot about the way we look at mothers. from the start, putting them on pedestals and stripping them of their individuality.

