NEW YORK — New York food Acting CEO Zack Scott was not thrilled Francisco lindor A fuzzy explanation for a dispute in the canoe on Friday evening.

Scott said on Saturday he was “unhappy” that Lindor and his teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to throw off their dust after the seventh inning by bizarrely claiming that they were arguing over a creature spotted in the clubhouse tunnel. Lindor said it was a rat, while McNeil said it was a raccoon or a possum.

The disagreement happened out of the sight of television cameras, but the New York show showed other players and coaches rushing through the tunnel to break up some sort of commotion.

“You should ask the players why they chose to handle it this way,” Scott said on Saturday. “Not how I would be [about it]. I think what’s unfortunate is that it’s a bit bigger story than it needs to be, and that takes away one of our best wins of the year. It was a great victory last night. “

Lindor made a homeroom on Friday – a half-inning after he and McNeil had a verbal exchange following miscommunication on a field single byNick ahmed– to keya 5-4, victory in 10 innings during the visitArizona Diamondbacks.

Lindor then teamed up with McNeil one night after their dugout brawl to produce the four points, as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks. 4-2 Saturday night. McNeil had a two-run homerun at the third stop Merrill kelly, and Lindor had a double and an RBI and scored on a throwing error after a stolen base.

Lindor crushed McNeil’s post-game video call with reporters, hugged his teammate and said they saw a “ratcoon” on Friday night.

“It’s fantastic to play with him,” said McNeil. “I hope to do this for a long time. He’s going to stay here for a little while. ”

After Friday’s apparent clash in the team tunnel, Lindor and McNeil appeared brooding over the next few innings, before offering smiles in separate post-match videoconferences with reporters they insisted on about the fact that their beef was on the rodents – and not on the slow rollers.

Neither Scott nor Mets manager Luis Rojas have confirmed the exact parameters of the argument.

“Definitely, this is something that they didn’t want to go into too much detail on, so I respect that and kind of know the clubhouse code,” Scott said. “The only thing I’m just going to say in general is not specific to the situation, but just generally: these guys are competitive. They want to win. They are like family.

“They spend so much time together, and sometimes, like a family, there are arguments, debates and arguments. At the end of the day, you go out and get a great victory and you always leave brothers.

The Mets’ return from a four-point deficit on Friday was their biggest of the season.

It came in the midst of a week of ups and downs with the club, which won a dramatic and controversial game in Philadelphia on Sunday night, after a canceled home run that cost the club.Philliesa tie game. Then a day later, after a loss inCardinals of Saint-Louis, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.

“Today we are a better ball club, and we are a better family,” Rojas said on Saturday. “This is how I see the events that unfolded yesterday, right after talking to both players and the squad.”

While Scott was hoping to move on from the history of the viral vermin, the animation team at Citi Field looked into it. Shortly before the first launch on Saturday night, a new quiz game debuted on the scoreboard, asking fans, “Rat or Raccoon?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.