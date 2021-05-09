Made-for-TV Christmas movie concludes filming in Long Grove

A month ago, as producers John W. Bosher and Chris Charles were preparing to shoot their made-for-television holiday film in Long Grove, a truck hit the village’s covered bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road. Again.

Recalling that the film crew was due to arrive that night to organize “Christmas with Felicity,” Michael Okun, owner of Chatterbox, telephoned Charles.

“Tell me this isn’t one of your U-Haul trucks,” he joked.

This was not the case. Bosher and Charles made sure of that.

Familiar with the community, the producers – who founded their company Throughline Films in 2012 – decided the quaint market town would be a perfect replacement for the fictional Wisconsin town where the vacation romance unfolds between a struggling young baker and a beau farmer. After garnering support from village officials and members of the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association earlier this year, filming began in April and ended Thursday.

Fountain Square in the historic downtown district (where Bosher and his wife, originally from Long Grove, took their engagement photos) featured prominently in the shoot with the Village Tavern, Covered Bridge Creamery, Twin Orchard Country Club, Paddy’s on the Square, the Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview and the Cutting Room at the Palatine, among others.

“They have all supported us as business owners,” said Mr. Okun, whose restaurant was among those catering for the cast and crew. “They spent their money in the city and helped support us during the shoot.”

The community was excited about the project, said Bosher, who grew up in Hoffman Estates and now lives in Palatine.

“Part of it had to do with the subject matter. It’s an enjoyable movie for the whole family,” he said. “We have done our best to accommodate business owners and residents just as they did their best to accommodate us.”

Bosher and Charles, originally from Arlington Heights who grew up in Maine, met at Columbia College in Chicago where their student film collaborations evolved into a professional partnership that included shorts, commercials, documentaries and feature films. feature films, including the 2019 crime drama “The Cleaner,” starring Shelley Long, Luke Wilson and Lynda Carter.

“Christmas with Felicity”, produced by Very Merry Entertainment in cooperation with Throughline and Argonaut Entertainment Partners, marks Throughline’s second full production. But this is their first foray into the family Christmas menu, which Charles describes as “cinematic comfort food.” Once filming is finished, they move on to editing, which should take a few months. After that, they will showcase the film to streaming services and broadcast networks such as Hallmark, Lifetime or ION with a debut slated for fall 2021.

Audiences know where the plot is heading, Charles said, but they can’t help but stick around for the heartwarming and reassuring conclusion.

“As producers we are involved from the very beginning to the end,” said Bosher of the production, which was directed by Jack Newell, program director at Harold Ramis Film School in Second City, with a cast and a team primarily from the Chicago area.

Their biggest challenge was the strict COVID-19 protocols – frequent COVID testing, personal protective equipment, and distance – in place to keep actors, team and community safe. For independent production, managing these protocols was a necessary, albeit expensive, priority, Charles said.

“It was like making a second movie besides the movie,” he said.

Ideally, “Christmas with Felicity” will be a stepping stone to a holiday-themed film series, Bosher said.

“We have identified a handful of scripts of the same caliber,” he said, with filming potentially starting between Thanksgiving and Christmas, possibly in Long Grove, where they’ll be sure to steer clear of the covered bridge. .