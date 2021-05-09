Vijay Deverakonda’s big Bollywood debut, Liger, may have been pushed so far, due to Covid restrictions, but in the south he has signed two big films – one each with Shiva Nirvana and Koratala Siva. Now we hear that one of the projects will have Vijay’s romance with a Bollywood actress.
An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Katrina has been chained to Vijay’s romance in the bilingual which is slated for a pan-Indian release. The films have gone up on a large scale. And with that, Katrina will now star in films with the two Vijays. She too has the next of Sriram Raghavan Merry Christmas with Vijay Setupathi lined up this year. “
The creators wanted a top side to make it a more universal film. “Although this is a Southern film, it is being prepared for a release in India and Katrina’s presence will push the film north. Details of the film are not known but it is a big one for Katrina. ” Apart from that, Katrina also Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and the next episode of tiger franchise.
Read also:Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi performer of delayed Sriram Raghavan
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.