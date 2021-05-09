Vijay Deverakonda turns 32 at home. Fans wish actor Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda turns 32 today, May 9, and due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he is celebrating his birthday at home with members of his family. On this special day, social media is filled with wishes from his fans, whom the actor calls Rowdy boys and girls. Each year, the actor surprises his fans by handing out ice creams to beat the heat or by sending them personalized baskets.
FANS WISH VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FOR BIRTHDAY
Vijay Deverakonda has a loyal fan base across the country. He rose to fame with his outstanding performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and in Tamil as Adithya Varma. Her fans took to social media to wish the Dear Comrade star.
Since morning, the hashtags #HBDVijayDeverakonda, #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda and #VijayDeverakonda have been trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets.
Here are some wishes:
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda
Wishes of
Varun Dhawan Fans Kerala @TheDeverakonda @Varun_dvn #HappyBirthdayVijaydeverakonda#VijayDeverakonda#VarunDhawan#VarunDhawanFansKerala pic.twitter.com/0QBWOmWqpI
Varun Dhawan Fans Kerala (@VdfkOfficial) May 9, 2021
Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Anna …,
I send you my best wishes for success, health and good fortune today and this year to come. #HappyBirthdayVijaydeverakonda # HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda2021 pic.twitter.com/mW3V9GBkXP
Yash Nale (@ YashNale2) May 9, 2021
Happy Birthday Anna from alluarjun
Fans#HappyBirthdayVijaydeverakonda#pushpa pic.twitter.com/M5hucYN8eH
Bunny avi (@ bunnyavi3) May 9, 2021
Wishing our own #Rowdy Star @TheDeverakonda a very happy birthday!
Wishing your next film huge success #Liger and all the best for all your upcoming projects. #HappyBirthdayVIjayDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/vELj1seUO5
Prem Dhanush Bangalore (@ premdhanush143) May 9, 2021
This image is enough to tell of his presence on the screen .. !!
Although people hate the movie or love it .. !!
Nobody!! I repeat that no one can match their attitude !! @TheDeverakonda#HBDVijayDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda#LIGER#happybirthdayvijaydeverakonda pic.twitter.com/5JVKclf0cw
Hemanth (@ Hemanth_8055) May 9, 2021
#HappyBirthdayVIjayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/KrfbYOHwJm
sk.mhussain (@ skmhussain17) May 9, 2021
Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda
Wishes of alluarjun Fans #HappyBirthdayVijaydeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #Vdk #AlluArjun #LIGER #Pushpa #iconstar #StylishStar pic.twitter.com/K3BhDJZGLR
s (@_lokeshbunny_) May 9, 2021
Happy Birthday
to dear comrade @TheDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/KBQII326t0
shiwangi (@sonal_shiwangi) May 9, 2021
UPCOMING VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FILMS
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which received negative reviews from critics and the public. He shot for his next film, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is set to hit theaters on September 9.
Liger is a sports drama in which Deverakonda will play the role of a boxer. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.
