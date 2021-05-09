Mothers Day: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Riddhima Kapoor and other Bollywood stars write love notes for their moms | Hindi movie news





On Mother’s Day, Bollywood stars joined with people around the world to make the day even more special by sending love notes to their cherished moms. Celebrities from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Sushmita Sen, seasoned actress Shabana Azmi to Priety Zinta, mom-to-be Dia Mirza and many more started the celebrations early by writing love, appreciation and gratitude notes to their mothers. The stars used their social media handles to post adorable throwback photos with their moms and write the sweetest captions. Riddhima started early with her Mother’s Day wish for her mother-actress Neetu Kapoor. Sharing a beautiful monochrome image, she captioned it “Iron Lady”.

Sushmita shared a happy image with her ‘rockstar’ mom and wrote: “To my Maa … no matter how hard it gets you always win !! No wonder then your happiness is contagious. are my rock..star !!! i love you !!! ” Mommy-to-be Dia also honored the prominent ladies in her life in her memo which read, “Happy Mother’s Day to our Precious Mothers. our hearts, our best cheerleaders, our guide angels and all that no one can or ever will be for us. ” “That smile…” Shabana captioned a photo of her mother. Bollywood star Tiger Shroff also joined in and wished his mom Ayesha Shroff a note that read, “Happy Mothers Day mamaaaa lv u sooooo much.” The actor also sent his greetings to all the other moms and reminded them, “We appreciate you every day and not just on Mother’s Day.”

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ actress Disha Patani and Bollywood novice Shanaya Kapoor also posted their stories on Instagram to send Mother’s Day greetings.

Scroll down below to see the many Mother’s Day greetings that poured in from Bollywood stars: Track tigers and cool under 1,100 year old trees … just a few of the mundane things we’re dealing with … https://t.co/X9TxzF79Gl – Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 1620544565000







