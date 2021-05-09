Mother’s Day Special: 7 times Bollywood has redefined motherhood | Hindi movie news







Indian mothers who would sacrifice their own dreams and ambitions for the sake of their children and families. Modern screen moms have their own voices and instead of harassing their children, they try to befriend them. And above all, they are no longer sacrificial figures. On Mother’s Day, let’s take a look at some of our favorite modern moms onscreen … Gone are the days when movies called for the traditionalIndian mothers who would sacrifice their own dreams and ambitions for the sake of their children and families. Modern screen moms have their own voices and instead of harassing their children, they try to befriend them. And above all, they are no longer sacrificial figures. On Mother’s Day, let’s take a look at some of our favorite modern moms onscreen … Ratna Pathak – Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na In “Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na”, the mother of the Jays Savitri, played by Ratna Pathak, is a widowed mother. But unlike helpless mothers who, in the absence of a husband, would rely on their son, Savitri becomes the driving force behind Jay’s ambitions. Savitri is confident, strong and always stands by her son’s side. Although she does not interfere in Jays’ love life, she advises him when she feels the need. Kirron Kher – Dostana Ms. Acharya played by Kirron Kher has a traditional outlook and is initially shocked to learn of her sons’ homosexuality. Even though the secret is a lie her son got involved in, she finds it hard to believe it’s true. But eventually her love for her son outweighs her discomfort with the revelation and she returns, an attribute that was previously hard to find in a Bollywood mom. Jaya Bachchan – Kal Ho Na Ho In the film, Jaya Bachchan plays the role of a single mother raising her children on her own in a foreign country. She showed how strong and self-reliant mothers can be, which Bollywood films have always avoided. Not only that, her resilience also comes from the fact that she could adopt her husband’s illegitimate child and raise him as her own. Sri Devi – English Vinglish In 2012, the portrayal of Sridevis as Sashi struck a chord in being absolutely close to life. A middle-class woman who is a small entrepreneur, who signs up for an English course after being ridiculed for not knowing the language, was a character that had yet to be seen on Indian screens.

Kareena Kapoor – Good News Kareena as Deepti Batra is a successful journalist who wants to embrace motherhood. Unlike the many times Bollywood has portrayed career women opposed to being bogged down by children, this was a refreshing change. Vidya Balan – Paa In “Paa”, Vidya Balan plays the role of a single mother who gives birth to a child out of wedlock. What was once flouted not only in Bollywood, but in society as a whole, has been celebrated here. Kareena Kapoor – We are a family Although Kareena didn’t play a birth mother in this movie, she did play an unconventional stepmom. Unlike the mother-in-law in Hindi films, Kareena’s character cared as much as the mothers.



