Miley Cyrus opens with Mother’s Day tribute, Dolly Parton cover





Miley Cyrus open “Saturday Night Live“This week with a moving cover of Dolly Parton’s” Light of a Clear Blue Morning “interspersed with the cast of”SNL“appearing side by side with their mothers in honor of” Mother’s Day. “ Some of the cast’s interactions with their mothers proved to be more entertaining than others. Bowen Yang’s mother, for example, cleansed her face, while Aidy Bryant’s mother plugged in the third season of the star’s new series, “Shrill.” For her part, Cecily Strong was just happy to see her mother at all. Cyrus closed the act by wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to his godmother, Parton, as well as his mother Trish Cyrus who appeared alongside him. Host Elon Musk also brought his mom to the show. “I’m thrilled for my Mother’s Day gift,” her mother said during her monologue. “I just hope it’s not Dogecoin.” He replied: “It is true. It sure is.” Mother’s Day this year, like last year, will inevitably be different for the country (and the world) due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although given the vaccination rates across the United States, more people could have watched this episode alongside their mothers after all. Cyrus played later “Without you“with The Kid Laroi as well as another song on her own; she also appeared in a skit on” Mars “with Musk. Elsewhere tonight:SNL: Elon Musk Brings Mom To Monologue, Joke He Gives Her Dogecoin For Mother’s Day







