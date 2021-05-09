Latest Washington news, sports, business & entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

CHILD DEATH OF A TRACTOR

3-year-old girl dies when run over by tractor wheel

MABTON, Washington (AP) A 3-year-old girl died in a farm tractor crash in a field in the lower Yakima Valley. The Tri-City Herald reports that the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front loader driven by his father on Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Freeway around 3:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said she fell or came out of the bucket and was knocked over by one of the tractor wheels. MPs and firefighters arrived after being taken to Sunnyside Hospital in a car. She died in hospital. The sheriff’s office says there is no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident is still under investigation.

JUDGMENT ARSON 80S

Man who skipped sentence in fatal ’80s arson arrested

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) An Everett man who did not appear for conviction on Friday after pleading guilty to the fatal Everett Community College fire in 1987 has been arrested. The Daily Herald reports that Elmer Nash was 12 years old on February 16, 1987 when he lit a match and dropped it on a stack of books and papers on the college library floor, starting a rapid fire that killed Everett firefighter Gary Parks. Everett Police said the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Nash around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The identity of the arsonists remained a mystery until Nash reluctantly confessed during questioning in 2017. Now 47, Nash pleaded guilty to murder in March.

CONDITION OF ORCAS IN DANGER OF EXCHANGE

Southern resident killer whale pod in best condition of the decade

SEATTLE (AP) There are reasons for cautious optimism for the Southern Resident Killer Whales that frequent Puget Sound. John Durban, a professor at Oregon State University, told the Seattle Times that in general, over the past few years, the J pod has been in better shape than much of the past decade. Durban is also a research associate on an orca health surveillance project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a non-profit organization for marine mammal science and search and rescue. Using a drone flying over the whales, they take photos to document the body condition of the orcas. And lately what they see in J pod is generally an improvement. Durban says there is hope in the pictures, but it’s fragile.

DESIRED HATE-DISMISSAL CRIME

Man who laid eggs at protesters wants hate charges dismissed

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) A Clallam Bay man charged with a hate crime against a black woman who says he traumatized her during a Black Lives Matter protest in June wants the charge dismissed. The Peninsula Daily News reports that Jeffrey Dunn claims the eggs he threw at protesters were not intended for him. A probable cause statement written by Port Angeles officer Swift Sanchez says Dunn admitted to an officer he shouted racist slurs and laid eggs at the group. Dunn is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting four other women with eggs during the protest outside the Clallam County Courthouse.

TRIBAL HOUSING REQUIREMENTS

Umatilla Indian Reservation Removes Pot Housing Barrier

MISSION, Oregon (AP) Confederate tribes on the Umatilla Indian Reservation have removed a tribal housing barrier. The East Oregonian reports that the tribes this week announced that they had changed their housing department’s drug elimination policy to allow tribe members to test positive for marijuana during the application process. The press release said cannabis was still illegal on the reserve, but the policy change was recognition that the use of marijuana was legal in Oregon and Washington. Officials say the policy also recognizes that THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis, can stay in a human system for weeks or more.

SHOOTING AT IDAHO

Shooting in Idaho: very few school incidents committed by girls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho college, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is a wife. Police said the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot dead two other students and an adult guard. All three victims were shot in the extremities and none sustained fatal injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the investigation would likely take “a considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by The Violence Project show that girls and women commit just 2% of mass shootings and school shootings in the United States.

CRASH TIRE INSPECTION

Meineke Car Care Pays $ 12.5 Million in Tire Inspection Lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) Meineke Car Care Centers paid $ 12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged that a safety inspection missed a defective tire that caused an accident. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn said the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that his tires were checked during his visit to the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly went off. torn and lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and leg injury that left her permanently confined to a wheelchair. Meineke’s lawyers did not return phone calls seeking comment.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH-COVID

GOP lawmaker accused in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

SALEM, Oregon (AP) A Republican state lawmaker who officials say let violent protesters enter the Oregon Capitol in December says he has COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a Tory radio show that he has a very bad case of COVID and is on the mend a bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespassing charges over the Dec. 21 violation of the state Capitol by people protesting against coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

TURNING NEWSPAPERS

Prosecutor: Paper transporter acted in self-defense during shooting

The Clark County Attorneys Office will not file criminal charges against a contract newspaper that shot and killed a man last month in Vancouver, Washington. Colombian authorities say the man who was killed, identified as Kin K. Bossy, 29, attempted to steal the carrier’s car on April 17 at Waterfront Vancouver when he was shot several times. The Columbian’s independent newspaper hauler, identified by police as Justyn Vallandingham, 35, shot Bossy after finding him inside his vehicle. In a letter to a Vancouver Police Detective on Thursday, Senior Assistant District Attorney Jeff McCarty wrote that Bossy appeared to be committing a felony against Vallandingham, who feared imminent danger or death.

GIG HARBOR-BODY CAMERAS

Gig Harbor Police Corps Cameras Hindered

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) A series of issues have hampered the deployment of body cameras in the Gig Harbor, Wash., Police Department. The News Tribune reports that the project has been underway for almost a year, but technical issues have made it difficult to deploy. One of these events occurred in March, when officers discovered that their car’s batteries were depleted. It turns out that a Bluetooth receiver ran out of batteries while continually checking to see if the camera was active. Police chief Kelly Busey said 10 of the departments’ 14 patrol cars are now equipped with the technology. Busey hopes the program will give them a head start in what he sees as likely reform to be undertaken statewide.