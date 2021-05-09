Comfort above all for actor Mrunal Jain: The Tribune India





What does fashion mean to you? When a new trend catches everyone’s attention, many people start to follow it, and that particular style becomes a fad. I follow the trends, sometimes even I am part of them, but then I have my personal taste. Fashion, for me, is to be comfortable. We expect an actor to adapt to new styles depending on what’s inside. Do you agree? When it comes to on-screen appearance, I prefer to listen to the stylist, the show maker, and the channel decide what would suit the character on screen. Each character demands a certain look, style and feel. The producers, the creative team, and the channel are the best people to take a call on this. I also rely on public feedback. What are your “comfort” clothes? Comfort clothes are shirts, t-shirts… because it’s summer time. In winter, I like to wear polo neck shirts and jackets. Are you comfortable playing a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to yours? Yes of course. I’m usually excited to do something I’m not comfortable doing in real life. Such challenges get the best out of you, boost your growth! Sometimes in all public appearances the actors are supposed to dress like the characters they are playing – how do you deal with such situations? It is part of your job. When you play a character and people accept you as that avatar, they understand why you look like your character even in the real world. Do you think that actors sometimes go too far while following fashion trends? It’s not something people do intentionally, maybe they don’t know where to stop. But that’s good, we all learn from our mistakes. In addition, the actors must live up to the expectations of the fans. Sometimes being too bold seems like the only way to make a style statement, to stay in the limelight. Do you think six pack abs are a benefit? It’s not the only thing you look for in an action movie. But yeah, that’s one of the most important aspects of a character’s look because the director first imagines you as a character and then sees your acting talent. It helped me. What outfit would you choose for a date? A well-fitting suit. Which style accessory does not seem useful to you? Bandanas!







