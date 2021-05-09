Jeffrey Dean Morgan still wants to play DC’s Lobo





Jeffrey Dean Morgan says time is running out to play Flashpoint Batman, but he still has a “Main Man” in DC Comics anti-hero Lobo. After playing the comedian in the DC adaptation directed by Zack Snyder Guardians, and Lieutenant-Colonel Franklin Clay in DC-Vertigo’s Losers, Morgan revealed in 2009 that he was seeking the role of Lobo in a planned Guy Ritchie film. The role, once claimed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before committing to Black Adam, has remained in limbo for years; in 2019, it was reported that Warner Bros. was still developing Lobo as a possible vehicle for Transformers director Michael Bay. “There are so many superheroes. I really like Lobo,” Morgan said. CinePOP while promoting The ungodly, his new film produced by Spider Man director of the Sam Raimi trilogy. “I really wanted to do Lobo for a long time, but we’ll see. We’ll see, maybe I have something cooking and I’ll let you know soon if it turns out to be, but I love the world of comic books and hope I can keep playing in this world for a long time. “ Morgan is currently playing another comic book character, Negan, in AMC zombie drama The walking dead. After reworking with Snyder for his role as Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s downcast father, in 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeMorgan says his most wanted role is still the Thomas Wayne Batman. “The top of my list has always been Batman. He’s always been my favorite superhero, and talking about it Breaking point was a lot of fun, ”Morgan said. I get asked a lot of questions about it, I love the story of Flashpoint Batman. Who knows? Who knows with DC, who knows how these franchises work. I mean, I guess I’m probably still two, three years old, and then I’ll be too old. There is no way.” “So look, I’m available. Everyone knows I’m available,” Morgan added. “I’m saying I’m available, I’ve been saying that for five years. We’ll see what happens.” Filming is now underway on Flash, where old Batman Star Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the older crusader opposite Barry Allen from Ezra Miller and Bruce Wayne from Ben Affleck. Warner Bros. has defined Flash opens in theaters on November 4, 2022.

