Actor Rahul Vohra dies, hours after sharing helpless Facebook post seeking ‘better treatment’: ‘I have lost all hope’





Actor Rahul Vohra, who had many fans on Facebook, is dead. He had asked for better treatment in his last Facebook post. UPDATE MAY 9, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. IST

Actor Rahul Vohra has died after losing his battle with the coronavirus. Director and playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news on Sunday in a Facebook post. Rahul shared a desperate message on Facebook on Saturday. Rahul had been facing problems since developing complications following his coronavirus diagnosis. Originally from Uttarakhand, Rahul was a popular face on digital platforms. In his last post, Rahul wrote: “Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra.” Sharing details about himself as a patient, Rahul further wrote: “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do a good job. Now I have lost all courage) . “ Arvind wrote in his post: “Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is gone. It was only yesterday that he told me that his life could have been saved if he had received better treatment. . He was transferred to Ayushman, Dwarka last night but we couldn’t save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last regards. “ Last week, Rahul shared a post on Facebook seeking help finding an oxygen bed for himself. “Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se mais koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai? Hokar ye post kar raha hu, Kyunki ghawaale kuch sambhaal nahi paa rahe. (I am Covid positive and admitted to the hospital for four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I can have an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously decreasing. I have no one to help me? looking after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I was forced to write this message out of sheer helplessness). “



