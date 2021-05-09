Chance the Rapper releases the first teaser of its amazing movie Coloring World





Chance the Rapper is releasing the first trailer for Magnificent Coloring World, a concert film featuring footage from their recent tour.

The first trailer for Beautiful coloring world, a concert documentary by Chance the Rapper, has been released. The film marks the rapper’s first foray into the film industry after the artist dipped his toes with a prank show on Quibi. Chance will also star in the live action Sesame Streetmoviein 2022. Related: What Billie Eilish’s James Bond Theme Song Reveals About No Time To Die Story Luckposted theBeautiful coloring worldteaser his YouTube channel on Friday. The clip shows footage of the 2016 rapper “Magnificent Coloring World Tour” with the song “Blessings (Reprise)” by Coloring book. The concert film is from producers Park Pictures and House of Kicks and will be released exclusively through AMC theaters this summer. Chance will be the first individual musician to release a concert film with AMC. Check out the trailer below, as well as Chance’s personal message he posted on Twitter. I independently distribute a film in theaters and I am extremely proud of myself. Thank you @AMCTheatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GO TO THE FILM pic.twitter.com/emjgopvc9t – Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 7, 2021 Chance the Rapper started his career releasing music himself rather than signing with a big studio, so it’s fitting that his first film is also independently produced. In the last few months, Chance has hinted at to an ambiguous art project called “House of Kicks” on social media. He recently clarified that the title referred to a “recording studio, production office, film set and project“Park Pictures’ recording of the Sundance star production and mission”discover and supervise new film talents“aligns with the independent nature of the project. Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper cities),Wonderful coloring worldtells the story of Chance’s 2016 tour of the United States, Canada and Europe. The film also commemorates the fifth anniversary ofColoring book, the rapper’s third mixtape that accelerated his mainstream success after two critically acclaimed EPs. The tour preceded Chance’s 2017 Grammy Awards sweep. Next: The Muppet Show: Kermit The Frog’s Origins & Sesame Street Connection Explained Source: Chance the rapper Shadow and Bone’s Ben Barnes isn’t proud of Dorian Gray’s performance

