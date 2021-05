Batik, oil paintings, jewelry in the spotlight at gallery 9

PORT TOWNSEND – Gallery-9 showcases Carolyn Doe’s silk batik and oil paintings and Roberto Costa Ribiero’s silver jewelry this month. Gallery-9 and the Northern Olympic Artists Co-op can be found at 1012 Water Street in Port Townsend. “The two artists share a common inspiration by walking in nature, bringing unique creative designs into their art,” said Katy Morse, spokesperson for the gallery and one of its member artists. Doe is a self-taught silk batik artist and oil painter. Using pure beeswax and silk dyes, she creates images of nature on silk fabric. These are then stretched and framed under glass. “Sentinals III” palette knife and Carolyn Doe oils His oil paintings with palette knives show wide horizons with majestic trees, or the swift pose of a small bird on a slender branch. “There is both a simplicity and a depth to his work that is captivating,” said Morse. Said Doe, “I’m not the type to say a lot about my art. It comes from a sensitive place, something that I cannot put into words. I want those who are drawn to my art to experience their own feelings and thoughts around it. Costas Ribiero has been making jewelry for 28 years. He learned the basics of goldsmithing from a friend in Brazil, where he was born and raised. Roberto Costas Ribiero’s silver jewelry is on display at Gallery 9 in Port Townsend. Without formal instruction, he developed his own style and techniques, and still learns primarily through experimentation. “Taking the concept of ‘homemade’ to a whole new level, he makes each clasp, hoop, post and bezel individually,” Morse said. It will present a selection of earrings, rings, pendants, bracelets and necklaces. “A long walk in the woods is sure to inspire the workshop,” he said. The work of the two artists can be seen in the showcase of Gallery-9 for the month of May, with their full exhibits at the front of the gallery. Ribiero’s work can also be seen on his artist’s page at www.gallery-9.com. Doe’s work can also be seen at carolyndoe.com and on his artist page at www.gallery-9.com. The opening hours of Gallery 9 are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Masks are mandatory.









