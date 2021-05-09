Malaika Arora in Sushmita Sen, Bollywood Celebrates Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is celebrated today (May 9) around the world. Bollywood celebrities marked the special day with heartwarming messages for their mothers. While many shared return photos, others shared recent photos and wrote cute notes wishing their mothers.

CELEBS SHARES HEART WARMERS ON MOTHER’S DAY

Malaika Arora shared return photos with her mother Joyce and her family members, including her sister Amrita. She captioned it Mamas followed by heart emojis.

Sushmita Sen shared a note for all nannies and family photos on Mother’s Day. She wrote, Happpyyyyy Mothers Day to all the foster !! I thank God for all of you !! For my Maa … no matter how hard it gets you always win !! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious Heres to better health & your infinite joie de vivre youre my rock..star !!! I love you!!! To my Shobha Amma & Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength and support through some pretty difficult times … making sure I always come back stronger !! Such a blessing to be born in your hearts … I love you !! #respect #love #goodness #shakti #mothers #duggadugga Love you guys (sic) !!!

Here’s what Disha Patani shared for her mother:

Check out how Tiger Shroff wished his mother Ayesha Shroff on Mother’s Day:

Shahid Kapoor wrote a long note for mom Neelima Azeem. She would say, “Happy Mother’s Day. She is always the wind under our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nourished us with so much love that we are capable of to pass it on. and spread it around the world. Being the oldest in almost 14 years, my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one there who can be you mom.

The actor has also written about Mother Earth. He added, “On this day, let’s recognize that #motherearth is our mother too. And we haven’t been the nicest kids to her. She’s damaged and worn out by us. She needs healing. She needs healing. She needs healing. us to heal her. For the future of Let’s leave them a healthy and happy home. Not what we did. We are the generation that needs to be the change (sic). “

Shahids’ wife Mira Rajput called her mother her whole world and shared a beautiful photo with her.

Find out how other Bollywood celebrities wished their mothers on Mother’s Day:

Happy Mother’s Day!