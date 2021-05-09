Southern Spunk: actor Priya Mani Raj on juggling film, web series, photoshoots – the New Indian Express

Priya Mani Raj is as pan-Indian as it gets. A Tamil girl from Kerala, born and raised in Bangalore, who speaks Telugu and lives in Mumbai. Fun fact: she speaks six languages. “I’m on a roll with great roles,” the actor is delighted. Having gained a million Instagram followers, she is flying high with many projects going on and praise everywhere – she just signed two pan-Indian projects.

As celluloid biggies twiddle their thumbs agonizing over what’s to come, Priya, over 30, has wrapped two Telugu films, one opposite Tollywood’s first uncle-nephew duo Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. Narappa Opposite Uncle is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Asuran. In Virata Parvam, she is the female lead role of Rana. Her Bollywood avatar awaits the release of Maidaan, a Hindi soccer movie where she stars with Ajay Devgn. Priya also has a delicate foot in the OTT space. This summer, watch her in The Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime. Additionally, her role as independent and confident high-flying chef Sakshi (His Storyyy on Zee5) uncovers her husband’s true sexual orientation after 20 years of marriage. Priya is thrilled to be a jury member for the Dhee Ultimate Dance Show on ETV. “God is kind”, she is grateful for his many successful projects.

Is she having the best time of her life in the entertainment industry? “Surprisingly I am. I am in my 30s, married and continue to commute between Mumbai and Dubai as the second wave of Covid-19 disrupts lives. But I’m still able to do shows, movies, and photo ops, while still having time to take my favorite evening walk in the park outside my house. It’s like every piece of the puzzle has fallen into place, ”she says. Priya believes his success rate is 90% and that his career is stable and growing. While the magic works for an actor by the time the camera is on, Priya reveals that filming is faster for OTT. “It’s a synchronized shot, which means less noise and nonsense. We shoot with two cameras and finish five to six scenes a day and go home. ”

She hates that the pandemic and her treadmill work schedule got in the way of a month’s annual vacation with her husband Raj this year. “We work throughout the year. We made a pact after our wedding four years ago that nothing happened between our two vacations – one in the summer and one over the New Years. ”Raj has an event management company in Mumbai and Dubai.

However, not the time-wasting type, Pillu, as he is called home, used that time to connect with his fans via Insta-photoshoots. “During the lockdown, nothing happened except work. No awards or red carpet events. Photoshoots seemed like a great way to stay motivated, look pretty and showcase the fantastic and creative work of designers and of course keep my fans happy, ”Priya confesses. Her Insta stream is full of photos of her clothes horse playing for Mehek Shetty, her favorite stylist. “They give my fans a taste of what to expect next. This could be the look for my next movie or for an awards night.

Giving them a behind-the-scenes look is a great way to connect. No wonder she amassed a million followers on Instagram alone. As her fans urge her to share her “ fitness and beauty secret, ” The Family Man’s daughter says she’s neither a “ manicurist ” person or a gym rat. “I did a lot of housework to avoid any outside contact. Plus, my walk in the park and listening to music is enough to keep me fit and in shape, ”she says. Her Insta bio reads “God’s Favorite”. Maybe she is!

Three times she defended a cause

Call on Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to cancel council exams due to student health and safety

Promote #IAmYellow to combat the ‘pink is for girls’ and ‘blue is for boys’ color bias

Calling on trolls who posted hateful messages from #LoveJihad when she announced her engagement to Mustafa, a Muslim