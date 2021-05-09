Leo: Your charm will far outweigh any obstacle you come across along the way.





Eugenia Last CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rosario Dawson, 42; Steve Yzerman, 56; Billy Joel, 72; Candice Bergen, 75 years old.

Happy birthday: let go of the past. Declutter yourself, do things that make you happy, and surround yourself with like-minded people. End situations that hold you back or make you uncomfortable. The change begins with you. Take responsibility for your happiness and your future. Use your imagination to explore the possibilities. Don’t get left behind because you’re afraid to move. Your numbers are 8, 13, 21, 28, 31, 40, 46.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Let go of the past, summarize the present, and make a specific plan. Don’t expect someone to do the job for you. Empty promises are apparent; do the research yourself and you will discover the best way to achieve your goal. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the possibilities and think about what makes you happy. Refuse to take on responsibilities that are not yours. Use your charm and intelligence to outwit anyone who tries to take advantage of you. Forgiving behavior will damage your reputation. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make your health, appearance and lifestyle a priority. Self-improvement, surrounding yourself with people who aspire to a better quality of life, and ending indulgent hobbies will make you feel good and lead you to a better future. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unstable situation will turn into an emotional standoff between you and a loved one. Treat things with care and do what’s best for everyone involved. You have to have the discipline to put an end to excess. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Stop worrying about the changes others are making; go about your business. Your charm will far outweigh any obstacle you come across along the way. A positive attitude paired with an open mind will help you turn a negative into a positive. 5 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Assess the situation you are facing and make adjustments that will remove the stress you face if you continue on a path that holds you hostage. End emotional spending; this will help reduce debt. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): You’re on the right track, so don’t start wondering what to do next. Embrace the future, learn all you can, and start making the moves that will position you for a better future. Romance, opportunity, and security are on their way to you. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): Put your energy where it counts and finish what you started. The changes you make will help you move forward with optimism. Use your imagination and you will develop a way to speed up your plans to change your lifestyle. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Pay attention to the details and what others have to say. Broaden your perspectives and take charge of your future by spending time with people who share your concerns. A disciplined lifestyle will improve your health and your financial future. Romance is privileged. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Refuse to let a problem with a friend or relative consume you. Don’t get into an emotional battle over something you can’t change. Focus on home, family, and improving your lifestyle. Choose self-improvement over trying to change others. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Do what makes you happy. Don’t rely on the needs of others. Pay attention to how you look and feel, and make improvements that cheer you up. Take charge of your life and give others the freedom to do the same. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Don’t take risks with your health, close relationships, or money. A joint venture might appeal to you, but in the end, you will wish you didn’t partner with someone. Stay close to home and make adjustments that add to your comfort. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are outspoken, wise and inventive. You are dynamic and ambitious.

1 star: avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: you can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go for gold.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.

