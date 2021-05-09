The Elk installation appears at the Center des Beaux-Arts





PORT ANGELES – Aluminum cutouts of Roosevelt’s elk herds that appeared in visitor centers in Olympic National Park have also moved to the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center. The installation that appeared at the Olympic National Park Visitor Center in Port Angeles and the Hoh Rainforest Visitor Center in early April will be available for viewing during Labor Day, while the Elk artwork at the art center at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., which was installed Saturday, will be on display until August 1. Elks are part of Conservation From Here, an exhibit that features original artwork by Joseph Rossano inspired by historical artifacts from Sagamore Hill, the home of Theodore Roosevelt. “The elks are carved from shiny recycled aluminum and the reflections we see in them – of ourselves and our environment – remind us that we can all be conservationists in our own way, wherever we are. let’s be, ”said Penny Wagner, spokesperson for the park. A press release. Roosevelt’s Elks are named after Teddy Roosevelt and are the living legacy of a famous conservationist, Wagner said. By 1909, Roosevelt’s elk herds had declined dramatically and reached critical levels for survival. Using the Antiquities Act, President Roosevelt redesignated 615,000 acres of the Olympic Forest Reserve as a Mount Olympus National Monument in an effort to preserve the natural habitat of the elk herds. Today, Olympic National Park is home to the largest unmanaged herd of Roosevelt elk in the Pacific Northwest. “All wildlife is protected in the park. So while you can get up close to the artwork to capture that perfect image, still observe Roosevelt’s moose from a distance. Keep at least 50 meters (half the length of a football field) between you and any wildlife in the park, ”Wagner said. For more information on the exhibition and the artist, Joseph Rossano, visit

conservationfromhere.org.









