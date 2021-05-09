Relief from Covid-19: Bollywood stars and Indian personalities gather for virtual fundraiser





Indian movie stars from Bollywood as well as South India join cricketers and other personalities in a virtual fundraiser to raise 10 crore rupees ($ 1.3 million) for the coronavirus crisis in India. Scheduled for two hours on Sunday, May 9 from 6 p.m. (4:30 p.m. UAE time), the I Breathe For India: Covid Crisis Relief fundraiser is hosted by the Give India Foundation and will include conversations, poetry recitations and musical performances. Stars who signed up for the cause include Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, actor couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kriti Sanon and producer Karan Johar. South Indian stars Rana Daggubati and Samantha Prabhu will also participate, alongside spiritual leaders Ravi Shankar and Radhanath Swami, and cricketer Rishabh Pant. Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta will host the event with author Shayamal Vallabhjee. The event has never been attempted in India before, organizer Give India said. What is happening in India is heartbreaking for all of us. With such widespread apathy, it is time for us to come together to reach out to those severely affected by the pandemic, the foundation said. The funds collected will be used for the purchase and distribution of medical supplies, direct support to certified organizations helping families living below the poverty line and the establishment of vaccination and isolation centers. Members of the Indus Entrepreneurs (Tie), a network of US-based nonprofit entrepreneurs and investors, also pledged to match every rupee donated up to $ 1 million. Last year, millions of viewers watched over 70 of India’s biggest celebrities, including cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Shah Rukh Khan, as well as international names such as actor Will Smith and legend rock star Mick Jagger, appearing on the iFor India Facebook show, to raise money for coronavirus relief. Also this year, many Bollywood stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Salman Khan, have used their fame to help as the country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. India’s daily coronavirus deaths on Sunday hit a record high of more than 4,187 as the pandemic escalated in the worst-affected country in the world. The country added 401,078 more cases and now accounts for almost half of the new known cases worldwide. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, also announced on Friday that their Covid-19 relief campaign had already raised more than 3.5 crore rupees ($ 477,786) in just 24 hours. . “Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We are halfway through the race, let’s continue,” Sharma said on Friday. The celebrity couple, who donated 2 crore rupees ($ 273,020) for the campaign, aim to raise 7 crore rupees ($ 955,572) on the Ketto platform, and said the money raised will be used to providing oxygen, medical personnel, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities. . On Sunday, Sharma posted a tribute to healthcare and frontline workers. Their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your life for the nation, and for that we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and me, and for the nation, she said.







