If you can’t go out, spend the night with your mom, or any mother figure watching those feel-good movies and TV shows!

Movie night, anyone? (Or watch frenzied TV, if you prefer)

It may not be 100% possible to get a reservation at moms favorite restaurant. But why not suggest a day or night in your pajamas (who knows? Maybe you’ll want to dress up! It’s up to you!) To watch movies or TV shows. Whether you’re dressing up for the couch or just couch potatoes in animal combinations, these are the best Mother’s Day movies and TV shows to watch.

Best Movies and TV Shows for Mother’s Day: Julie and Julia

A Oscar nominated film 2009, Meryl Streep and Amy adams star in this feel-good (and hunger) movie about jaded New Yorker Julie Powell in her life-changing vow to create all the recipes in Julia Childs’ cookbook, Mastering the art of French cuisine. Meanwhile, famous cuisine connoisseur herself, Julia Child, is doing her best to master the art of French cooking. This movie is perfect if you can’t get a reservation at your favorite French restaurant and is available on Netflix. You will want to cook something at home after watch this movie so get the cookbooks out ahead of time!

Best Movies and TV Shows for Mother’s Day: Wine country

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Paula Pell, and Tina Fey bring you the savory flavors of Napa Valley, California wine straight through your screen. Maybe you and mom can invest in a bottle of wine of your choice before you watch this Netflix comedy. (You can’t really beat any of the comedic, rockstar women in this movie – suffice to say.) Plus, six friends are getting ready for a birthday getaway to America’s wine capital. Things get complicated, only for friends to question everything about their life choices.

Best Movies and TV Shows for Mother’s Day: The suffragist

If you and your mom are history buffs, then this movie is for both of you! Learn about the history of the suffragette movement in Britain, where Carey mulligan and Meryl Streep like Maud Watts and Emmeline Pankhurst, respectively, along with other suffragists risk everything they have for one cause: women’s rights. This British independent film is available to watch on Netflix.

Best Movies and TV Shows for Mother’s Day: Gilmore girls

Rejoin Alexis bledel and Lauren Graham in this classic TV show (streaming on netflix) and throughout eccentric characters with a mixture of somewhat normal characters from Stars Hollow, Connecticut at Lukes Diner, Town Halls, Chilton High School, Dragonfly Inn, and dinners with Rorys’ grandparents Richard and Emily (Edward herrmann and Kelly Bishop). In season four, follow Rory (Bledel) to Yale University for his college career alongside his former high school nemesis, Paris (Liza Weil) become a best friend. We recap the 10 weirdest things happening in Gilmore girls – You remember?!

Best Movies and TV Shows for Mother’s Day: Ginny and Georgia

A modern day Gilmore girls and a watch not to be missed for fans of Pretty little Liars, this thrilling (along with some of the best one-liners you’ll ever hear) is sure to keep you on your toes, laughing out loud and snapping in response to Ginnys’ quick and witty returns to the progressive social issues of 2021. Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey star as a mother-daughter duo. Diesel La Torraca describes Ginnys’ younger brother, Austin.

the Netflix series follows the family to the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, as Georgia (Brianne Howey) continues to flee her tumultuous and traumatic past, only to be resurfaced by her flashbacks and characters you’ll have to meet along the way. Only season 1 is available on Netflix, with season 2 in the works. This leaves room to watch even more Ginny and Georgia after mother’s day!

There is always something suitable for any mother-child group. So don’t just buy your mom a piece of jewelry or a handbag, but also give her something special that you both will enjoy as a family! Remember to tell your mom how grateful you are to her every day – not just on Mother’s Day. If you can, celebrate your godmothers, aunts, grandmothers and who knows? Maybe your sister or cousin is a mother! Celebrate them too! We all have so much to be thankful for, even after the year we’ve had.

