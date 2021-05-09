Line Of Duty fans call Nigel Boyle’s unlikely heartbeat ‘flat’ after being exposed as an awkward ‘H’

LINE Of Duty fans have called Ian Buckells actor Nigel Boyle “flat” after he became an unlikely heartbeat.

After the character was revealed to be the elusive fourth man last Sunday, viewers took to social media en masse to congratulate the star.

3 Fans called the star “flat” after being revealed as the elusive “H” Credit: Rex

Jokingly his fame gave him “big hunk” status, Nigel explained how his friends spotted fan groups calling him “flat”.

He said The mirror: “One of the funniest things my mate spotted in a fan group was someone who was like, ‘Oh, my gosh he doesn’t look like Buckells’ and’ I wouldn’t kick him out of bed for farting! “

Another wrote, ‘My God, he looks pretty flat doesn’t he.’ It’s just really funny. ‘

He explained that in real life he has “a beard” and that his “hair is different”, concluding: “Who would want to look like Buckells in real life?”

3 Ian Buckells Turned Out To Be ‘H’ In Line Of Duty Finale

Nigel also commented on the reaction to the series finale, where 12.8 million people watched Ian Buckells reveal himself as the leader of OCG “ H ”.

Explaining that he didn’t take it personally when people called him a “huge disappointment”, he praised writer Jed Mercurio for making him “television’s greatest villain of all time.”

“I prefer to think about it more, like someone told me, that I became one of the greatest TV villains of all time,” Nigel added.

It comes days after writer Jed revealed he left a huge clue about The Fourth Man throughout the first series for eagle-eyed viewers.

3 Fans were disappointed to see Buckells revealed as the fourth man Credit: BBC

The 55-year-old dropped a sign indicating the officer was folded in 2012 when he allowed Cadet Dot Cottan to speak with Tommy Hunter in the back of a van.

He told the Obsessed with the line of duty podcast how it was “really important” that “H” was someone there from the start.

“It was always very important to me that it was someone who was in the first season, someone who was there all the time,” he said.

“We introduced some characters late, so Thurwell came in late, we went back to Fairbank, which appeared in season three, we had the chief of police, who had obviously been there since season one.

love line Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Martin Compston’s Loved Birthday Pics FRAN-TASTIC Towie’s Fran Parman Looks Thinner Than Ever As She Slips Into A Garden Party Exclusive FLASH ROW ITV urged to remove John Barrowman from DOI after being accused of exposing himself Exclusive AL SNUB Alan Carr jokes his boyfriend Adele suggested he stay at a hotel instead of his 7.7m house in Los Angeles brody boy The sweet meaning of Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet’s baby name from Towie are you down? Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan called ‘rude’ by fans after marriage proposal

“But then I don’t think he would have been a satisfactory candidate because he had been away for so long, it would feel like the wedding just brought him back to pin it on him.”

Jed said that passing Buckells off as awkward and at times unnecessary ended up being an advantage for the officer and kept him going undetected.

He said Entertainment Daily: “So you think he’s just sucked and doesn’t care, and that ended up being part of the character development.”