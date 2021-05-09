Liger makers delay release of Vijay Deverakondas teaser in Bollywood citing COVID-19 outbreak







Vijay Deverakonda in Liger

Image Credit: Dharma Productions

The makers of Liger have canceled the teaser release for the upcoming Bollywood film, which was due to drop today, in light of the second wave in India which has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The film marks the Bollywood debut of renowned South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda Arjun Reddy, who is paired with Ananya Panday in director Puri Jagannadh, which is produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star in Liger

Image Credit: Twitter.com/karanjohar

In a statement shared on social media, the producers canceled the publication of the teaser, while advocating COVID-19 safety protocols. We were all set to reveal a powerful teaser for Liger on May 9th. However, due to the current scenario and environment facing our country, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope of sharing it with the world at a better time for all of us. That said, we do do and do guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-before-seen avatar and won’t be disappointed, the press release read on Dharmas’ Instagram account. Charmee Kaur, the co-producer of the film shared the same and wrote: In light of the current environment and the difficult times our country is facing, our goal is only to help the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the #LIGER teaser. We hope you will stay safe, healthy, and stay home. Thank you for all your support! The sports-action film has a worldwide theatrical release slated for September 9, but that is likely to change in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in India which has passed a death toll of 200,000. The film is to be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. Panday, who started her career with Johars Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Besides Liger, Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batras’ upcoming director, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.







