A variety of in-person programs provide Hawaii’s youth with plenty to do during the summer

While the long COVID-19 nightmare is not over yet, there are glimmers of light ahead. Summer is almost here and it’s time to start thinking about summer programs for kids.

Over the past year, many, if not most, programs were canceled entirely, while others were extremely limited. This summer will show signs of recovery for some programs, but not at pre-pandemic levels, as organizers adhere to safety protocols. Yet there will be a plethora of artistic, sporting and educational possibilities for children.

Here’s a sample of the fun options for kids on Oahu. In many cases, registrations are limited.

SUMMER PLEASURES

The city and county of Honolulu will be offering free programs this year aimed at helping children connect with other people and prepare them for a traditional school year.

“We recognize that a lot of children suffered from being socially isolated during COVID, and the DOE reported that learning loss has really increased this year,” said Laura Thielen, director of the parks and recreation department. from the city. “It will be difficult for (the children) to go back to school next year after a year of absence or distance learning.”

Many programs will have extras like excursions or on-site activities provided by outside providers, all subsidized by the city. To help families in need, the midday meal program is also being expanded. “We want to give children plenty of reasons to come back,” Thielen said.

The activities offered will depend on the establishment and the staff. Parks with swimming pools, for example, will have a swimming pool, while another site might have a staff member interested in teaching cooking or sewing. “We really want it to be, ‘Come on, let’s have fun, let’s remember what it’s like to be with other kids your age,’ and then when they go back to school in the fall , it’s not going to be scary, ”Thielen said.

Activities are aimed at children ages 6 to 13 and will run from June 7 to July 27, excluding the June 11 and July 5 statutory holidays, at 62 locations in Oahu. Some locations will have extended hours beyond the usual schedule.

Info: honolulu.gov/parks/program/summer-fun-program.html

YMCA

The YMCA of Honolulu’s programs are based on four concepts: communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. “All of our programming activities are focused on this and how do we make that stand out,” said Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing for the YMCA.

The YMCA will offer a variety of summer programs at its six facilities, from preschool to summer camps and specialty summer camps, as well as five-day camps at Camp Erdman on the North Shore (if enough campers register, a day camp will also be available with bus transportation). A college day camp will focus on leadership and community outreach, while internships will be available for high school students, Ontai said.

Weekly themes include games from the past, weird science, and amazing art. Giving back to the community is a big part of the Y’s message, so “we’re going to get them to make toys for rescued animals, help replenish pantries, help make gardens and things like that,” Ontai said. . “It’s all part of building character.”

Fees range from $ 195 to $ 690 for YMCA camps (discounts to military members and children; additional fees for surfing and horseback riding), the organization often provides assistance to those in need. The YMCA is also relaxing its cancellation policy, giving parents up to a day before a camp begins to request a refund “if something goes wrong,” Ontai said. The Y will only keep the deposit, which can be used for another YMCA program.

Info: ymcahonolulu.org

OHANA ARTS

Founded in 2014, this theater program has found success with “Peace on Your Wings”, a musical based on the life of a child who survived the Hiroshima bombing. The production even performed abroad.

Participants receive acting instruction from Cari Taira, an experienced director, singing lessons from fine mezzo soprano Laurie Rubin, and other musical instructions from versatile Jenny Taira. In previous years they had mainland professionals on the faculty, but this summer they are turning to the local theater community to teach in person, with mainland teachers helping out online.

Ohana Arts plans to stage three musicals with groups of around 15 students. “We’ll have minimal sets and costumes,” said Rubin, “but we’ll still have the full teams. We will have a choreographer, a director and a musical director.

This year, Ohana Arts will be at the Hawai’i Convention Center. Rubin said her spacious facilities should allow for good social distancing and other safety protocols. She hopes to maintain the “Ohana Arts Camp Experience”. “We’re going to have our weekly cafes, and I think we’re going to have a movie night,” she said. “So I think we can do a lot of things that we normally do.”

The cost ranges from $ 280 for six-week theater, dance and music lessons to $ 1,250 for six-week workshops. For 8 to 18 year olds.

Info: ohanaarts.org/summersession2021

HAWAI’I WOMEN IN CINEMATICS

The organization runs a program called Reel Camps for Girls, which combines film fundamentals with a focus on social justice issues. This summer’s topics are environmental justice, reproductive justice, LGBTQ + rights and youth mental well-being.

“Participants learn not only about filmmaking, but also the issues that are important to them,” said Executive Director Vera Zambonelli. “At the end of the week, we have a short film festival.”

The camps allow both face-to-face sessions in groups of four or five and online instruction for individuals. Video cameras and other equipment are available, but participants can use their own cell phones to take videos, Zambonelli said.

“The production value (between cell phone and video camera) is of course different, but despite everything, within a week they manage to succeed and create something quite amazing,” she said.

The free camps run from June 14 to July 31.

Info: hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org/register

PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM

The museum opened with two of its week-long summer flight school programs, one for high school boys and one for high school girls. “They’re very STEM-oriented,” said Kalli Abernathy, the museum’s director of marketing. “They are learning about the forces of flight, weather and atmosphere, and more specifically the history of aviation in Hawaii.”

Some students have pursued careers in aviation, Abernathy said, adding that the museum even gave a scholarship to a graduate of the girls’ program to attend flight school.

Young people have the chance to “fly” the museum’s new “Fighter Ace 360” flight simulators, which were obtained a few months before the pandemic. They’re much more realistic than the previous video game simulator, Abernathy said. “You can go upside down, to the side, all over the place,” she says.

The cost of the programs is $ 330 to $ 380.

Info: pearlharboraviationmuseum.org/education/stem-camps

HAWAII KAI BOAT CLUB

Week-long sailing camps are offered for one- to two-person boats called O’pen Skiffs in the safe waters of Hawaii Kai Marina, with classes limited to eight students with two teachers. “We’re trying to upgrade them to be racing on the last day,” said Patrick Wilkinson, sailing program director.

Although the skiffs are quite small, they offer easy entry into larger, faster boats, Wilkinson said. A graduate of the program, CJ Perez, has become so advanced that she will represent the United States in an international competition, he said.

Students must be between the ages of 8 and 18 and must join the club to take classes, at a cost of $ 50 per term or $ 150 per year, plus a $ 50 initiation fee. Week-long camps cost $ 335 per week.

Info: hawaiikaiboatclub.wildapricot.org/weeklycampsessions