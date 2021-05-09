Mother’s Day: Hollywood moms reflect on their biggest role, share tips to celebrate this year

EXCLUSIVE: This year, Mother’s Day will be sweeter than usual for many.

Last year, families across the United States were forced out of the physical joys of the vacation amid fears and restrictions of the pandemic. But this time around, the vaccinations and meeting the post-shot wait times provided more safety and comfort to provide hugs and kisses in person.

Several of Hollywood’s most beloved TV moms are coming together this year for a certain cause. They hope to raise awareness Doors of change, a non-profit organization that works to get homeless children and adolescents off the streets. For decades, he has helped place more than 2,000 young people in safe housing.

40 YEARS OLD MARGARET OBRIEN TALKS ABOUT WORKING WITH JUDY GARLAND TO MEET IN ST. LOUIS: I just loved her

“What a wonderful and unprecedented gift from these talented TV moms coming together to support homeless youth,” Jeffrey Sitcov, founder of Doors of Change, told Fox News. “Most of these young people come from dysfunctional and abusive homes where they have been kicked out for being LGBTQ. Once on the streets, they don’t trust any adults. We very quickly found the key to building trust with them. homeless youth: Our music and arts education builds confidence months earlier than conventional outreach programs. “

“This is essential because it is only after homeless youth have trusted you that they will ask for help,” he continued. “Our full-time case manager then helps these young people get the resources they need: ID cards, food stamps, medical insurance, mental health and domestic violence referrals, dental and vision care, housing and jobs. . “

Some of Hollywood’s notable moms spoke to Fox News about their biggest role:

‘WEST SIDE STORY STAR GEORGE CHAKIRIS ADDRESSES RUMORS ELVIS PRESLEY WANTED TO APPEAR IN MUSIC

Karen grassle

Karen Grassle, who played Caroline Ingalls in “Little House on the Prairie,” said this year is all about taking care of yourself. “Moms need to find a way to feed themselves and maintain their strength,” she said. “Or as they say, if mom is not happy, nobody is happy.”

This year, the actress will be enjoying a hike in a new neighborhood with her son and she wouldn’t have it any other way. “The first thing I knew my life would be forever different in prospect now was that this person was counting on me,” she described on becoming a parent. “I had been really selfish. [It taught me] patience. It was huge. I learned to wait in a whole new way. Peacefully. Belonging to this baby. “

Today, Grassle is still grateful that fans affectionately call her “my”. “I am very touched by how much people love my and I am the recipient of their love,” she said. “I’ve worked really hard, sometimes struggled, to bring a woman’s consciousness to the show and I’m so happy people can relate to. [it] has completely changed my life! “

KATHY IRELAND ON THE LAUNCH OF A MUSIC LABEL, FACING REJECTION AS AN ENTREPRENEUR: ‘HE DIDN’T DESTROY ME’

Ilene graff

Ilene Graff, who played Marsha Cameron Owens on “Mr. Belvedere, ”described motherhood as“ the greatest wake-up call ”. “You are not the center of the universe!” said the actress. “Auditions? Jobs? Pushes? All take second place after the helpless human you gave birth to. And this overwhelming love is unlike any other.”

Graff said one of the joys she has experienced as a mother is spending quality time only with her children. “Mr. Belvedere was a half-hour, 4-camera comedy performed in front of a studio audience, which meant we were working reasonable hours,” she explained. “So I spent a lot of time. time at home with my daughter Nikka and my husband Ben Lanzarone. Ben is a composer who works from home so we were able to share a lot of parenting responsibilities. I was very lucky that I was able to balance the demands quite easily of my life at the time. ”

“Really listen to your kid, listen,” Graff said. “Take their concerns seriously and always be there to support them. And don’t forget to have fun! The kids are a blast, and I will always cherish the years when we laughed and did stupid things.”

TONY ORLANDO RECALLS HOW FAITH HELPS DEAL WITH PERSONAL TRAGEDIES: I WAS ATHAMED OF GOD RELAXING

Marion ross

“If you have been vaccinated, plan to spend time with your mother,” advised Marion Ross. “You missed each other. Just being together is what matters. I want you all to be vaccinated and wear your masks. There are happier days to come!”

The “Happy Days” matriarch said she cherished wonderful memories of her own mother, a teacher from Saskatchewan, Canada. “She taught me that I can be anything I wanted,” Ross said. “I tried to teach this to my children and be as good a mother as she was.”

ANN-MARGRET REFLECTS ON VIVA LAS VEGAS, VISITING TROOPS IN VIETNAM: BEING WITH THEM HAS BEEN IN MY HEART

June Lockhart

Like Ross, June Lockhart encourages readers who couldn’t see their mother last year to get the shot and stay safe. “This year we can make up for lost time and share a few hugs,” said the “Lassie” and “Lost in Space” star. “For our families, it’s about being there.”

The actress hopes her roles inspire fans to connect with loved ones. “I was fortunate enough to be able to play these wonderful roles,” she said. “It makes me happy to hear fans tell me they pretend I was their mom. There was always a kindness to those moms on TV with a little lesson for everyone.”

“For much of my career, I’ve been a single mom,” Lockhart said. “Being together was so important to me. I loved planning little trips and adventures whenever I could. As a parent, you give your child roots and wings. Sometimes it’s difficult, but the best thing a parent can do is stick to their judgment. Trust that you did the right thing for your family and always make time for each other. “

JAYNE MANSFIELDS CHILDREN SAY 50S BLONDE BOMBSHELL BE SO MUCH BEING A GOOD MOTHER

Dee Wallace

Dee Wallace said brunch and party favors are always nice, but what a mom really wants on her special day is to see how much they mean to their children. “It’s about holding her with respect and love for bringing you into the world and doing her best,” the actress said. “Just love. That’s what all mothers really want.”

As for motherhood, the “ET” star called it “the best production of my life”.

“If I had never done anything else in my life, creating my daughter would be enough,” Wallace said. “I always took her to all places and we had some wonderful memories that we made together. Somehow I went to almost every performance, every baseball game and all the recitals. I was even a stay-at-home mom for seven years. Best part of my life. “

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael learned

If you’re not sure what to give your mom this year, Michael Learned recommended writing a special handwritten note listing all the things you’re grateful for. And for other moms, the “The Waltons” star said just hug your family. “Love your precious loans from God, your children,” the actress said. “Listen to them and listen to them. Be respectful. Cherish them. Guide them. Enjoy them. Learn from them.”

Looking back on the early years, Learned recalled how bittersweet it was to balance a high-level career and motherhood. “When my kids were little and told me they were frustrated when they needed me and I wasn’t there, I suggested that they write the problem down on a piece of paper and put it in. my jewelry box, ”she said. “I would read their notes when I got home and we would talk at breakfast. Sometimes the notes were, Have a nice day! I love you mom. Sometimes I hate you why do you have to work? Sometimes the notes were, Have a nice day! I miss you so much.” That one would always kill me. “

As for Olivia Walton fans, Learned said remember that not all real-life moms are perfect. “When people say, I wish you were my mother, it always makes me a little sad,” Learned said. “Olivia was a fictional character. We would all have liked her to be our mother. I tried to get [producer] Earl Hammer for letting her make mistakes because all mothers do sometimes. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.