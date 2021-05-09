Andrew McCarthy revisits the Brat Pack

When Andrew McCarthy was a teenage drama student at New York University, one of his teachers told him: If you keep smiling like that, you’re going to charm us all, and it will be your downfall. It was at the dawn of the eighties, a decade that McCarthy made his mark with his awesome on-screen image in films such as St. Elmos Fire, Pretty in Pink, Less Than Zero and Weekend at Bernies. He was often cast as the sentient idol next to a cooler, bigger-haired guy played by Rob Lowe, James Spader or Robert Downey, Jr. a jaded reporter who pined for Ally Sheedy. In Pretty in Pink (1986), written and co-produced by John Hughes, he was a rich kid who was wanted by Molly Ringwald. Both were part of a wave of ensemble films about the desires of young adults, which introduced a generation of actors who came to be called the Brat Pack, a term that has become synonymous with eighties nostalgia. .

But it didn’t start like that. The phrase was coined in an overwhelming new York cover article, who followed the male McCarthys co-stars of St. Elmos Fire to a party in Los Angeles and portrayed them as renowned researchers. McCarthy spent years trying to distance himself from the Brat Pack, even after his leadership days were over. He continued to act, while finding a second and third career as a travel writer and television director, with credits like Orange Is the New Black. He wrote two books, but it took until his third to look back on the decade that defined him, and that he helped define. In Brat: A History of the 80s, which is coming out this week, he remembers entering the acting profession and his rapid rise, the alcohol problem that almost derailed his life, and accepting the Brat Pack label. When we spoke, through Zoom, he was at home in upstate New York, where he has spent much of the pandemic. He has also directed episodes of the Awkwafina Nora from Queens sitcom and crime drama The Blacklist, starring his Pretty in Pink teammate James Spader. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You wrote a travel memoir and a young adult novel before writing your Brat Pack book. Did you push it off?

People have asked me over the years, do you want to write a Brat Pack book? My answer has always been a very quick no. Then, a few years ago, [the Simon & Schuster publisher] Jonathan Karp contacted me, and I went, Huh. . . I started writing it on my own, without telling him, to see if I had something to say. The first book I wrote was a travel book, but it was really about accepting marriage: wanting to be alone and wanting to be intimate with someone, and how do you reconcile those things? I learned a lot about my own avoidance habits. I had actively avoided the Brat Pack for a long time, and wanted to see what I got out of it.

What have you learned?

Well, I asked some friends to read a first draft, and one of them said, You know what the name of this book is? Kid. I said, this book goes never be called Brat. And at that point I realized, I guess I didn’t do my job, because is what the book is about. I lived with his very wise note for several months, without touching anything. And then I turned around and tried to reconcile how [the Brat Pack label] is pejorative on the one hand and blessing on the other. It’s weird whatever you do at twenty-two, would you want that to be your inheritance? It will be mine, a generation of people. Im an avatar of their youth and in a way that is a beautiful thing. These are people looking at their youth, when their whole life was a blank canvas of this excitement and terror. And we were the people that it was projected onto.

Did you feel a disconnect between what these films meant to you and what they meant to audiences?

I have certainly done this for years. I never understood the appeal of Pretty in Pink. I thought it was some silly movie about a girl making a dress and wanting to go dancing. But John Hughess’s films saw the struggles of young people as valid and honorable and should not be dismissed by older people. I look at my nineteen year old son, he is in love for the first time, and no one has ever been in love before, according to him. We may think that events are trivial in adulthood, but the emotions are exactly the same except that they are completely inflamed. So what better time in life to honor? And teen movies hadn’t necessarily done that before.

It must have been strange to be crushed by so many people, especially in adolescence when these feelings are extremely powerful.

Well, it’s not like Im Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt.

No, you were the most approachable good guy, so people probably felt even more privacy.

I always say that fame changes you on a cellular level. All of those selfish and grandiose thoughts that we have as children are rewarded. It is not healthy for anyone. Was it weird? It was my life. I mean, it was weird going from being invisible to the opposite sex and suddenly being dusted with catnip. I’m not the most outgoing person, so that made some things easier. On the other hand, it exacerbated this feeling of difference.

I imagine your feelings about the term Brat Pack have changed over the years.

For sure. I went back and watched the article again for the first time in thirty years, and it was as inflammatory as I remembered. It was a pretty scathing indictment. I think my elbow is on the blanket. When I first looked I went, Oh, man, they cut me! Then I read the article and went, Oh, thank you God they cut me!

It was your three male St. Elmos Fire co-stars, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Judd Nelson, at the Hard Rock Caf in Hollywood. Why weren’t you invited?

I was back home in New York, and they were all living in Los Angeles. I have always been a bit of a lonely person. I liked the guys when we worked together. It was after we finished the movie, so we still weren’t hanging around.

The only mention of you in the article is this line: And Andrew McCarthy, one of the New York actors of Fire of St. Elmos, says one co-star, He plays all of his roles with too much of the same intensity. I don’t think hell does. Did you ever understand who said that?

I spent almost zero time trying to figure this out. I was hurt that someone said it, but it’s just a curse. I remember going there, Wow that’s a mean thing to say.

Do you have a guess? There are only three possibilities.

Your guess would be as good as mine.

You never asked Rob Lowe, were you the one who said I was intense?

No, that didn’t occur to me. I think I was in therapy at the time and knew enough to give up.

You write in the book that the Brat Pack never really existed at all. What do you mean?

It did not exist on a literal level, but it existed tremendously in the ether. One of the ironies is that the minute that moniker was leveled, no one wanted to be in something that could be accused of being a Brat Pack project, so suddenly these ensemble films [disappeared]. It wasn’t the only reason, but it was part of it. I mean, I never even met some of my Brat Pack brothers.

Which?

I don’t know who is supposed to be in the Brat Pack? Charlie Sheen, Anthony Michael Hall.

You never met Anthony michael hall?

No.

How is it possible?

I guess I operate in a different world. I have always lived in New York and I did not particularly hang out with actors. I work with someone for eight weeks and life goes on.

It sounds like a nightmare, honestly. Here are these three guys in town, acting like idiots, and you’re not even there, you’re really put off by one of them and yet you become associated with this group for the rest of your life.