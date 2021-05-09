Fort Salem Theater to open under new management this summer

When the Fort Salem Theater opens this summer, it will be under new management and with a different lineup.

It’s thanks to longtime theater professional Kyle West, who purchased the historic theater in the city of Salem in Washington County last summer.

Due to the pandemic, my husband and I realized our jobs were on hold and we had some flexibility. [we started] watch theaters. Falling in love with Fort Salem was something we ticked off a lot faster than we thought, West said.

The Cape Cod native has been involved in theater from a young age, both on and off stage. For the past three decades he has worked as a producer, director, choreographer, designer and performer and his work has been seen all over New York City to Arizona. West has also worked in the marketing and social media teams for dozens of nationwide Broadway tours and as the director of concessions for the Broadways New Amsterdam Theater.

He and her husband Jared moved from Dallas to the Capital Region last year after buying the theater from Jay Kerr.

I grew up and have always lived in bigger cities. So when I came to visit Salem, it was really my first time considering living in a small town, but the charm instantly won me over, West said.

Part of the credit is also to go to Kerr and all of the restoration work has been done on the theater, West said.

Jay. . . beautifully restored the space so that it’s not hard to fall in love, and there’s just something really amazing about the level of support and enthusiasm in a small community that I really hadn’t found in the cities. It was truly magical and it was very easy to decide, West said.

The history of the building, which was originally an early Presbyterian church, runs deep. Construction began in 1774, but was halted when Patriot forces moved in and converted it into a fort. They built a palisade and barracks, hence the name Fort Salem. In the years that followed, the church was rebuilt and was destroyed by fires on several occasions. Some charred wood remains in the basement as a testament to the building’s history, according to the Fort Salem website.

It first became a theater in 1972, after William Drohan, summer resident of Salem and part-time Thespian, took it over and replaced the altar with a stage. He produced some of the earliest theatrical productions in the building. Several years later, in 1979, he sold it to director and actor Quentin C. Beaver, and Fort Salem became a thriving summer theater, producing musicals, comedies, and sometimes family-oriented dramas.

Then, in 2006, Kerr bought it and built a cabaret space, remodeled the main stage, and replaced the seats with seats donated by the Broadways Helen Hayes Theater. The main theater has a capacity of 200 seats and the cabaret space can accommodate around 65 people.

While it was disappointing not being able to reopen the theater directly after purchasing it, West said the extra time gave him a chance to connect with community members on the shows and productions they would like to see on stage and how they would like to be involved. During those conversations, West said those who grew up around Salem longed for the days when the theater had a summer program, with big family musicals. In recent years, the theater has focused on smaller cabaret shows. West plans to focus on musicals at first, leaving plenty of room for growth.

I’m excited to offer something on stage for everyone, West said. We’re going to do musicals, well do familiar pieces, new works, but we were even excited to try maybe a night of comedy. Again, we want to bring people together once it’s safe to do so and find something that everyone will love because there is so much going on in the arts.

Two musicals planned

This summer, Fort Salem will present two musicals, starting with The Marvelous Wonderettes from June 18-27. Set in the 1950s, it follows four girls who are invited to perform at their high school prom at the last minute. The first act features period songs like Mr. Sandman and Stupid Cupid. Then, in act two, the girls reunite a decade later for their high school reunion.

I know the communities will love it. My only fear is that we might have to [stop] people singing, which is a big deal to have, West said.

Thereafter, from July 23 to August. 1, will be Next to Normal, a contemporary musical about a family struggling with loss and mental illness.

It is written with pop and rock and roll influences. The characters look and feel like people we would meet on a normal day, West said. So were really, really excited about this story. I think it’s something our audience hasn’t seen.

Running your own theater, not to mention in the midst of a pandemic, has not been without its obstacles.

I think our biggest challenge was getting to a place where we felt comfortable inviting people to come back and build a plan that we knew didn’t just sound good and looked good on the floor. paper, but that we could actually implement on a daily basis, West said.

Through an online training program, he became a certified COVID-19 compliance officer to better plan and prepare to open the theater. He also plans for other team members to take the training.

At that time, the main stage will open at 33% of its capacity or 65 seats. Even with a relaxation of restrictions, West will maintain this capacity limit.

I felt this because I announced to our audience that we would only sell [tickets] at 33%, even if the state changes the quotas and deems it safe, I feel that I have made a commitment to my ticket buyers. They bought based on that understanding and if that’s what they were safe with, I dare not put them in a situation they didn’t sign up for, West said.

He also selected productions with small castings The Marvelous Wonderettes features four actresses and Next to Normal features six actors.

It was a big part of our planning process. In fact, these are not the first titles that I chose, not because I don’t like them but because at the beginning, we thought to open the doors with great famous musicals. . . Annie, The Music Man, something that could involve tons of people in the community. But once we thought about our COVID compliance plan, we wanted to make sure we could be safe behind the scenes and throughout the rehearsal process, West said.

The fewer people in the cast, the easier it will be to distance oneself socially and to perform health checks.

Another challenge has been financially, keeping utilities up to date when they are unable to generate income.

We’ve had people who’ve already started buying tickets, so that’s been huge, West said.

They’ve just gone through the first part of the audition process, which went virtually, and West said they’re excited to meet more of the community at the start of the season.

People have reached out with so much support everywhere from Salem to Albany to Vermont and I know people love the Fort Salem theater and are happy to support us. Were really keen to put names on these faces and actually be active members of the community. We have a lot to look forward to, West said.

The Fort Salem Theater is located at 11 East Broadway. For more information, visit fortsalem.com.

