Mothers Day 2021: From Kiara Advani to Sushmita Sen, Bollywood Celebrities Send Special Wishes To Their Moms | Hindi Film News – Bollywood

Mothers Day: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Riddhima Kapoor and more Bollywood stars write love notes for their moms



On this beautiful Mother’s Day occasion, it is important that we remember the sacrifices our mother made to make us all feel safe. It is undeniable that a large part of who we are or our lives is how our mothers shaped us. They are our guiding force, and without them we are nothing. And mothers also believe that they are just as incomplete without their children, who fill their world with great joy. Now to celebrate this day our beloved Bollywood celebrities love Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Genelia D’souza, Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kajol, Karisma kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Malaika Arora and others adopted their respective social media handles and gave love to their amazing Moms. Paying a heartfelt tribute to all the mothers out there, the former Miss Universe, Sushmita posted a series of heart-melting throwback photos where she is seen posing with her mother – Subhra Sen; girls – Renee Sen, Alisah Sen and her Kathak dance teacher – Pritam Sikhare. Its caption read: Happpyyyyy Mothers’ Day to all the nurturers !! … I thank God for all of you !! … To my Maa … no matter how hard it gets, you always win !! .. No wonder then, your happiness is contagious .. Heres to better health & your infinite joie de vivre … youre my rock..star !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love you!!! To my Shobha Amma & Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength and support through some pretty trying times … making sure that I always come back stronger !! … Such a blessing to be born in your hearts … I love you !! ‘. Neetu Kapoors’ daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished the veteran actor on Mother’s Day on Sunday. Riddhima shared a black and white photo of herself with Neetu on her Instagram profile. She captioned the photo, “ I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day, my iron lady! Love you the most ‘. Actress Preity Zinta also took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her mother. She captioned the photo: “Happiness is seeing your mother smile. Happy Mother’s Day to meri ma and the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength and all that is nice inside of me. I love you on the moon and back. #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback #Ting ‘. Read moreRead less

