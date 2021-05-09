Marcela Iglesias popularly known as the Queen of Hollywood is someone to watch this year





She has reached the stars in the twenty years since moving to Los Angeles. The true meaning of female power can be seen through this dynamic personality who has faced life’s severe challenges and supported by her determined spirit and confidence to achieve these levels of success. She is Marcela Iglesias whose life is no less than a queen considering her good looks and fantastic lifestyle, which makes the title of Queen of Hollywood appropriate for her. Readers would love to know more about this charming one who won a million hearts with her drool-worthy looks and accomplishments. So, let’s take a look at her life where it all began. Twenty-one years ago she moved to Los Angeles and had no backing or support of any kind but had a lot of self-confidence and self-confidence to make her life worth living. Living in the United States as an undocumented immigrant for the first ten years, working day in and day out to create a life of dreams that she always wanted as a young girl. Life stopped when she had a bad relationship with her young child’s man, then started her second run to become the self-taught woman she is today. Owning the talent and lifestyle management brand called ‘The Plastics of Hollywood’s’, simultaneously pursuing her real estate investment interests, she has come a long way. Marcela and her husband Steve Berman are two married entrepreneurs who have managed to balance their work and private lives, they are also the founders of the EdgeCross-X fitness equipment company. When Marcela and her husband founded the EdgeCross-X portable gym, the product was quickly hailed as being at the cutting edge of technology. Currently, the EdgeCross-X is used in the IronMan Elite Athlete Gum to help train Olympic level athletes. Today, besides running her successful businesses, she has excelled in other work of her own which involves motivating women through her life changing sessions called “ Marcela’s Way ”, where she presents a strategy. personalized success story that will guide women throughout their journeys. Many women have sought her to this day for advice and have found her to be extremely effective and changeable. His latest business venture was minting his own non-fungible token (NFT) and decided to give fans a signed pillow to make digital art more engaging and real. Beating the pavement with her revolutionary flair, Marcela Iglesias heads to Rarible and sets out to further explore the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs. https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:198782:0xd6dee599d68e83b8150abefe68cf4006238ff6f1?tab=details Marcela deserved everything, be it beauty or a successful career, and today represents a true source of inspiration for those who want to be successful in life but take a step back with the fear of failure. If Marcela can do it, so can you!

To learn more, visit www.queenofhollywood.com







