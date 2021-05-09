Piers Morgan interviews Alistair Campbell hosting GMB

Piers Morgan questioned the decision to include Alistair Campbell in a “heated debate” as the host of “Good Morning Britain” after his abrupt departure from the show.

The 56-year-old broadcaster abruptly left the breakfast program earlier this year after his controversial comments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview, in which he said he did not believe in Meghan’s claims that she had had mental health issues.

Former spin doctor Alistair will present “GMB” with Susanna Reid next week to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, but Piers questioned the decision to include Campbell in a “heated debate.”

Writing in his Event magazine column, Piers said: “My ex-TV wife Susanna Reid told viewers that her new partner is” someone to provoke a strong reaction and heated debate, to tackle the big issues. and speak in a language that real people understand. “

“Hmm, that sounds familiar! Then GMB’s Twitter account urged Campbell: Welcome to the team! We look forward to a heated debate, don’t hold back! Hmm, once again.

“Considering the manner of my departure, this advice seems extremely reckless.”

It was recently reported that Richard Madeley is among the pioneers to replace Piers on ‘GMB’ and will be tested when he hosts the show next month, with the possibility of a extended agreement if it proves popular.

An insider said: “Piers is nearly impossible to replace and the ‘GMB’ executives accept it, but Richard has his own unmistakable style.

“Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to pressure guests and get a decent line from interviewees.

“He shoots from the hip, says what he thinks, and is a really bright, friendly guy, so it’s really a ‘watch this space’.”