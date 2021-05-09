Taunton Daily Gazette Top 5 Articles May 2, 2021





Before we dive into this new week, we take a look back at the week that has been and the stories that spoke to our readers the most. Our top stories this week included new businesses coming to the city, improvements to our parks, and the promise of family movie nights that will be coming back soon. These are the five stories that resonated the most with Gazette readers last week: A new kind of coffee While the locals have their favorite cafes around Taunton, there is certainly always room for more. Westport couple Debra and Keith Viveirosare are opening a new location for their business, Milestone Realty Inc., which will include a coffee shop. Gazette reporter Susannah Sudborough spoke with them about their plans for their new business. Neighbors say ‘not so fast’ at petting zoo A petting zoo / children’s entertainment area project on Babbitt Way in Berkley is drawing some opposition from neighbors. Owner Ledir Rodriques’ request for a special permit for a plan that would also include pony and horse rides and a waterslide led some neighbors to complain at a recent selection meeting that such activities are already taking place, resulting in with them noise and traffic that disturb their neighborhood.The select council ultimately voted to postpone a decision on the matter until its June 9 meeting.. Parks and renovation The city has started to improve its parks and public spaces, which includes new housing that complies with the United States Disability Act. The first four projects underway are: Liberty and Union Park, a Mayflower Hill Cemetery Expansion, Hopewell Park Pool Renovation, and Memorial Park Renovation. And that’s just the beginning. Motorcyclist injured in a collision A Taunton motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a car that turned into a shopping center in Raynham Thursday evening, according to officials. The man’s name was not immediately disclosed. He was transported by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. We have not received an update on his condition, but we want to express our hopes and best wishes for his recovery. Movies under the stars The Star Drive-In is working on bringing their movies back under the stars on Saturday nights, and they want to know what you want to watch! They hope to show their first film on June 5th so there is still time to let them know what you would like to see. We suggest something classic and fun, like an Indiana Jones movie (“The Last Crusade”, of course) or “The Great Bill & Ted Adventure”. Taunton Daily Gazette /Herald Newscopy editor-in-chief and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at [email protected] Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

