Thor actor Chris Hemsworth kicks off Mother’s Day with touching tribute to Elsa Pataky





Thor: love and thunder Star Chris Hemsworth decided to kick off Mother’s Day early with a beautiful tribute to Elsa Pataky. the Quick deductible The star has been married to the Marvel star for over a decade now and keeps this house running smoothly. She still does her thing in Hollywood too. However, this Instagram photo shows her hands a little full. Hemsworth takes plenty of opportunities to introduce Pataky, as they have been home for most of the quarantine period in Australia. But, Marvel came calling and he shot the fourth movie in the Thor franchise. But being the god of thunder probably doesn’t keep their three kids at work with their dad. Check out actor Thor’s special message below: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the bright, hardworking, porter, barbreeder and married women out there !! We greet you 👏💗🙏 @elsapatakyconfidential » In 2019, fans got an extra taste of what their relationship must be like when Pataky revealed how she handles all those Thor’s Hammers in their house. She told Men’s Health she needed to draw a line in the sand. “Yes, he always chooses the best places in the house,” Pataky joked, pointing to the many hammers already in their house. “It’s not okay there. We’ve got five for every movie he’s made. Like, seriously, no.” Hemsworth also spoke about how the pandemic caused him to return home and spend a ton of time with his family. “This year I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I just want to be home now with my kids,” Hemsworth said in an interview. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I go more than before. I have this year where I am probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few mentions and some bits, but most of all being at home. If you would go back 10 years and ask me what my dream scenario would be, it kind of is. I can now sit back, enjoy it and enjoy it, and stop chasing [movies]. “ What are you doing for mother’s day? Movie marathon? Let us know in the comments! Photo credit: Rich Polk / Getty Images







