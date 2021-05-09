Kid Laroi’s SNL appearance with Miley Cyrus a breakthrough for Australian rapper





The Kid Laroi performed with Miley Cyrus on Saturday Night Live last night. But American viewers may not be quite familiar with the Australian singer and rapper, a 17-year-old who became a star after the release of his 2020 mixtape, F ** k Love. Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Howard, made his SNL debut performing a remix of his song “Without You” with Cyrus, the episode’s musical guest, for the first time. Cyrus teased viewers about the performance with behind-the-scenes clips on his Instagram page earlier this week. “StOkEd FoR @nbcsnl this week with my boys @thekidlaroi & #elonmusk,” she wrote in a caption on the post. Elon Musk, the episode’s host, also tweeted a photo with LAROI and Cyrus, ahead of the episode. “Without You” is currently number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and tops the ARIA Australian singles chart. In recent months, Laroi has performed the hit on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The song’s lyrics also sparked a popular TikTok trend. The music video for the remix, showing the teenager and Cyrus, 28, around a bonfire and dancing on a truck in a parking lot, was directed by Cyrus and premiered last month. Prior to Cyrus, Laroi collaborated with artists including Juice Wrld, opening for the late rapper during his Australian tours in 2018 and 2019. He was also featured on a Justin Bieber song, “Unstable,” from the singer’s new album. Justice, published in March. Laroi, who grew up in Sydney, said Variety in a recent interview that Bieber was one of his musical inspirations. “It’s crazy, he’s my boy now,” he said. In Australia, it’s Laroi’s SNL spot that some believe will cement his status as a global superstar. The appearance is a “huge moment for Australian hip-hop” and will pave the way for other artists, said Mike Etheridge, a Sydney-based radio host. Sydney Morning Herald. In his Variety interview, Laroi also revealed that he met Cyrus through Omer Fedi, co-writer and producer of “Without You”. “We met through Omer because we were working together, and we talked about maybe doing a remix of ‘Without You’,” he told the magazine. “Omer came to me and said, ‘Hey, do you want Miley to do the remix?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be drugs. ” “So we just met, we met in the studio, she cut the record and then we went out and had a little party.” He added: “I remember when my cousins ​​forced me to watch Hannah montana, so collaborating with her was pretty cool. “ Cyrus was seen praising Laroi in a clip she posted on Instagram. “What I got from you… when we started working together is that you are first and foremost a f ** king songwriter, not a puppet,” she said. “I knew you make music for a good reason.”

