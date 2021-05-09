Oil and acrylic paintings on display at the Port Townsend Gallery





PORT TOWNSEND – The Port Townsend Gallery presents this month artists Stephanie K. Johnson and Sally Pfaff. The gallery at 715 Water Street is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Monday, and by appointment. Johnson is a classically trained artist and a graduate of Atelier Aristides at the Gage Academy of Art in Seattle. She aims to create oil paintings that invite viewers to experience the glow and mystery of the Old Masters, as she uses vivid colors in her works. Johnson’s career began at a young age. At 12, she entered her first gallery, Artisans on Taylor in Port Townsend, and by 14, she had established her own business. “With this exhibit, my goal was to celebrate the beauty discovered in our natural world,” she said. “Whether it’s precious seashells found on the beaches of Port Townsend, sunny Tuscan hills, or freshly picked oranges from a local garden, everything pays homage to the wonders of nature.” Pfaff paints landscape stories using an acrylic medium. She thinks her approach to creating a painting bears some similarities to writing a story. Sally Pfaff uses acrylics to represent water in interaction with landscapes. Inspiration for a painting can come from photographs, sketches, life experiences, or visual memories. Sometimes the titles have clues, but ultimately the viewer has to create their own story the same way the artist did in the process of creating the painting. His most recent paintings are larger semi-abstract landscapes, most of which include water in different forms as it interacts with the landscape. Water shows emotion and mood and is often a central theme in his work. Pfaff’s painting process varies from a diluted medium to a watercolor consistency to a dry, viscous brush (straight out of the tube). Ultimately, she says, she hopes her paintings transport viewers to a memorable place that allows them to take a break and enjoy the moment. For more information, call 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsendgallery.com. “Olive Oil Shop in Pienza” is one of Stephanie K. Johnson’s artwork on display at the Port Townsend Gallery this month.









