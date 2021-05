Fans believe iconic Bollywood character is in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Last updated on

May 09, 2021 at 5:06 pm Marvel Studios finally announced the release dates for their upcoming Phase 4 movie slate recently.



The announcement comes with an emotional clip featuring our favorite moments from previous MCU movies and new ones like Eternal and Black Widow.



A scene from the Eternal has now caught the attention of many Indian Marvel fans, and they have some questions!



Let’s find out.

Netizens believe Ibu Hatela is walking alongside Kumail Nanjiani As we got our first look at Chloe Zhao’s upcoming production, eagle-eyed Bollywood fans were glued to one particular scene.



Towards the end of the video (precisely at 2 minutes and 31 seconds), Kumail Nanjiani is on point.



But behind him, many spotted a familiar face. They sense that the man with the round belly looks like Harish Patel, aka Ibu Hatela.

The character is a popular meme material for fans of ‘desi’ For the reverse, Ibu Hatela was one of the iconic characters of the squeaky party that was Gunda.



The 1998 Mithun Chakraborty star is widely known for being a gold mine for memes as well as for the film.



As a reminder, the whole gang of villains was immaturely funny.



Here is Hatela’s famous dialogue, “My meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela. ”



Laugh, thank you later!

However, the actor’s IMDb page does not support claims Social media users praised the actor on his Hollywood debut and remembered Gunda once again.



An user called his trip “from Gunda universe in Marvel “as” epic “.



Another declared Introduction of Hatela as the favorite scene of the clip.



However, Patel’s IMDb page do not list The Eternals under his works.



He has also appeared in major Bollywood films like Andaz apna apna and Mela.

Fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Black Widow’, ‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Spider-Man’ sequels Apart from The Eternals, Marvel’s latest clip gave us a special look at Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which are closest to their premiere dates.



Release dates have also been revealed for the sequels of Spider Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor, and guardians of the galaxy.



We will also get Wonders Next year.









