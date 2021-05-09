Foo Fighters Rock AC / DC with Brian Johnson at VAXLIVE concert





Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder were in the lineup on Saturday night (May 8) for “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” both acts having special guests joining in their performances. Foo Fighters, who also played “Everlong” during their set, took a big leap in bringing out AC / DC’s Brian Johnson as they rocked AC / DC’s “Back in Black” for the audience. It was one of Johnson’s first live appearances since retiring from AC / DC. Rock or bust on tour on hearing loss issues. Having found a working solution, Johnson reunited with AC / DC last year Power on album and hinted earlier this year that he was looking forward to playing with the band again. As for Vedder, he also lined up a band with familiar faces as former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and White Reaper’s Nick and Sam Wilkerson rounded out his band for their solo performances. Vedder opened with a stunning coverage of Little Steven’s “I Am a Patriot” and later rocked a version of Pearl Jam’s “Corduroy” before addressing the crowd. “It’s a feeling we haven’t had in a while and it feels good,” the singer said after the “Corduroy” performance. The concert was set up by Global Citizen and aired on ABC and CBS. The goal was to push for vaccine equity around the world, a point Vedder took home at the end of his performance by saying, “If you are a government, if you are a world leader and have excess vaccine, please do not store it. Please make it available for countries that need it. Please distribute it as soon as possible. And if you are a pharmaceutical company, thank you for your inventions. “ Foo Fighters with Brian Johnson, “Back in Black” Eddie Vedder, “I’m a Patriot” Eddie Vedder, “Corduroy” 15 things musicians did to help us survive 2020 without concerts







