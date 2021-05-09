Athletic Club at The Westin, Grand Hyatt Vail offering wellness workshops





Upcoming health and wellness workshops in the Valley include the Athletic Club at the Westins Meal Prep for Healthy Living on Wednesdays as well as a Wellness Weekend hosted by Grand Hyatt Vail from Friday to Sunday. Meal Preparation for Healthy Living at the Westin When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, 5 p.m. Or: The Westin Riverfront Ballroom, Avon.

The Westin Riverfront Ballroom, Avon. Cost: Free for Athletic Club members; $ 20 for non-members.

Free for Athletic Club members; $ 20 for non-members. More information: Advanced registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to register. Meal Prep for Healthy Living is a nutrition workshop taking place Wednesday in Avon.

Daily special The Westin Athletic Club in Avon is hosting a workshop on Nutrition: Preparing Meals for Healthy Living on Wednesday. The workshop will be led by Sofia Lindroth and will focus on how to better listen to your body and create new personal eating habits, as well as tools to use at home. Topics will cover whole foods and processed foods; tips for cleaning your pantry and shopping; recipes; and more. Lindroth is a Certified MELT Method Instructor, Myofascial Release Practitioner and Co-Founder of the Vitality Collective. She is a former college athlete who is now focused on educating and empowering others. Limited space is available and prior registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to register. Wellness weekend at the Grand Hyatt Vail When: From Friday to Sunday. Or: Grand Hyatt Vail Cost: $ 599 More information: To register for the wellness program, email [email protected] . The Wellness Weekend at the Grand Hyatt Vail will be the first in a series underway this summer.

Daily special Grand Hyatt Vails’ inaugural Wellness Weekend runs Friday through Sunday, marking the first in a series of ongoing Wellness Weekends. This wellness weekend is called Get Gut Ready for Summer and includes a weekend of self-care sessions including gut health education, spa therapy, nutritious culinary offerings, fitness classes. yoga, bike rides, hypno coaching and more. Denver-based Carley Smith, self-proclaimed Fairy Gutmother, is a Certified Nutritional Therapist and Certified Intestinal and Psychological Syndrome Practitioner who will guide participants on Gut Health 101; and Golden-based Melissa Martin, a Rapid Transformation Therapy Practitioner, will lead a hypno conscious session. Executive Chef Pierson Shields will provide the food. Cost covers welcome reception, two yoga classes, Gut Health 101 class, Vail Pass guided bike ride, hypno coaching session, Saturday night interactive dinner, 50 minute massage or facial as well as Saturday breakfast and Sunday brunch. To register for the wellness program, email [email protected] .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos