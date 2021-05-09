Anti-homophobia play based on a friend’s experience

A talented filmmaker and actor is preparing a play to raise awareness about homophobia.

Jamie Strachan, of Hamilton, said his close friends’ difficult experience of dating him at school was the inspiration to tackle the problem.

Speaking to Lanarkshire Live, Jamie said: I had a friend in high school and I was the first person he dated and he was so terrified of posing as gay and telling people he had an attraction for men.

It really stuck with me and it was around 2016 and it’s something that really shouldn’t be a big deal today. But you still have this collective group of people who hate people they love and are drawn to. “





The 21-year-old wants to show how hatred towards gay people is a major issue in his theater production Angels in America – which focuses on the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

He will stage the play during Pride Week in July 2022 with the goal of uniting the LGBTQ community and society at large.

It will feature actors from across Lanarkshire with the aim of bringing people together and supporting local theater.

Jamie started a fundraiser where people can help produce plays, including using a local venue and hiring local actors.

In the current climate, that sense of oneness is needed more than ever in the Lanarkshires theater community, Jamie told Lanarkshire Live. And the play promises to do just that.

Jamie said: We’ve had the project going for a few years, but with the theaters now starting to slowly come back, I think now might be a good opportunity to get it up and running.

With the themes of the play in the AIDS epidemic of the 80s, there is a real sense of solidarity, of abandonment, of how people feel lonely and how they cannot fully express who they really are.

Sadly this is still relevant today so I want to bring more of this theatrical community back to South Lanarkshire and bring people together.

Angels in America is set in New York City in the 1980s and follows two couples, one being two gay men who are struggling with a diagnosis of AIDS and the conflict of risking their lives to stay together.

Troubled by stigma and isolation, the play explores homophobia and the various issues that Jamie says are still relevant today, including mental health.

During the pandemic, I struggled a lot with my mental health, being alone within the same four walls and working from home, and I know a lot of people in the same boat who feel lonely, ”added Jamie.

Even though this is a play about the LGBTQ community, there is still something for everyone to learn from. It’s okay to feel that way, to reach out and ask for help, because there are people out there.

Jamie calls on people across Lanarkshire to support the local theater. Funding for such projects is currently difficult to obtain, which is why funds are raised on Go Fund Me.

To support the production of Lanarkshires Angels in America, you can donate via Jamies fundraising page.