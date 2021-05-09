Ram Charan and Upasana send gifts to Covid-19 positive Allu Arjun. To see the photo

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni sent gifts to Allu Arjun, who is recovering from Covid-19. Arjun is currently in quarantine at his home in Hyderabad.
RAM CHARAN, UPASANA SEND GOODIES TO ALLU ARJUN
Allu Arjun has been isolating himself at his home in Hyderabad since he tested positive for the new coronavirus. But, a box of surprise gifts from Ram Charan and his wife Upasana made him extremely happy. Allu Arjun thanked the couple for their gesture.
Along with the goodies came a card, which read: “Dear buns !! Hope you have recovered well. Let’s meet up when you are feeling better. Lots of love, Charan (sic).”
For the uninitiated, Bunny is the nickname of Allu Arjun. Sharing a photo of the gift box on his Instagram Stories, Allu Arjun wrote: “Thank you very much !! Sweet gesture (sic).”
Here is the post:
ALLU ARJUN SHARING HEALTH UPDATE
Earlier this week, Allu Arjun took to social media to share his health update. He wrote that he had mild symptoms of Covid-19 and was recovering well. He also asked his fans not to worry because he is doing well.
Her message read: “Hello everyone! I am fine with very mild symptoms. I am recovering well and nothing to worry about. I am still in quarantine. Thank you very much for all the love you have shown and the prayers you have. sent my way. Gratitude (sic). “
Here is the post:
On the labor front, Sukumar’s Allu Arjun a Pushpa, which will be released on August 13. He also has a movie each with Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva.
