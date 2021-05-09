Mother’s Day: 5 unusual moms on screen: Bollywood News





A few years ago, when Anil Kapoor was younger, he announced a desi version of the Disney romantic comedy directed by Mark Waters in 2003. Horrible friday where mom Jamie Lee Curtis and daughter Lindsey Lohan swapped places. Anil wanted Sonam Kapoor to play the girl. The fact that she was his daughter had nothing to do with it. In her professional opinion, Anil found her to be the best candidate for the role. For the bizarre Anil wanted Madhuri Dixit who deflated herself because she didn't want to play a mother to an adult. Then Kirron Kher was brought in. Eventually, the project was abandoned. Weird moms are unacceptable to the Indian public. Here are 5 unsuccessful mom movies to prove it. 1. Mumtaz in Andhiyan (1990): It was supposed to be the most sassy mother-son story on this side of Mother India. Mumtaz, who had long quit movies, made her comeback as the cool and sexy mom of Prosenjit Chatterji who made her Hindi cinema debut with this movie. Aandhiyan failed to cause a storm. Said producer Pahlaj Nihalani, They couldn't accept a mother who was a friend of her son. Who wore jeans instead of sarees. Who treated his son like his best friend and who didn't spend all of his time crying and sacrificing for his beta ladla. 2. Manisha Koirala in Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995): Strongly inspired by Kramer vs. Kramer, it was the story of an ambitious mother who leaves her marriage and leaves her husband Aamir Khan to take care of their son. The audience was appalled. Which mom does that? Go out for a happy marriage and leave your grandson behind? It wasn't like her husband was a wife drummer or anything like that. He was a nice boy. Yet she chose her career over her family? I have received a lot of hate mail for this. But I loved my role. Meryl Streep made the original and got an Oscar. I got nothing. But I enjoyed the experience of being a mom who was very different from other moms on screen, says Manisha. 3. Shabana Azmi in Kya kahenge newspaper (1982): Shabana admits she went a bit too far in this one. She played a woman forced to marry a widower (Sanjeev Kumar) who kills her stepson with his bare hands. Said Shabana, I saw the look in my eyes on the screen as I strangle my son on the screen. It scared me. Somewhere in us, we secrete these homicidal tendencies. It was not a pleasant experience. Not for the public either. They rejected this BR Ishaara-led homage to the twisted mother. 4. Priyanka Chopra in Pyaar Impossible (2010): At 28, Priyanka dared to play the mother of a rebellious teenage girl (Advika Yadav). They hung out together. They fought like cats and dogs, sorry cats and kittens. Mom went out with the guys. Dated guy girl. Not enough Mother India, this one. The audience rejected the film. Mother impossible! 5. Reena Roy in Apnapan (1977): In a landmark career change, Reena Roy chose to play a mother who abandons her husband and son for greener pastures, but dares to return to regain her previous life. The supporters of Reenas were dismayed. How can you play this role? Is that the role of vampires? The circuit breaker at home! Reena stuck to her guns. After the films were released, they awarded her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She rejected the honor. Imagine being honored for a supporting role after playing a home breaker!

