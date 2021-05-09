NYPD Detective Became Actor Bo Dietl

Bo Dietl is New York’s renaissance man. With a life story that reads like an excerpt from a New York Times bestseller, Dietl has no shortage of incredible stories to share. Whether it’s arresting some of the most infamous criminals in New York City history, sharing dinner with A-List celebrities in Raos, or staring in Scorsese movies, Dietl has lived an incredible life that now brings him to the shores of the East End.

Dietl is a first generation American author, actor, entrepreneur, Ozone Park, but most of all, he’s a cop. Detective Bo Dietl spent 16 years in the New York City Police Department and has been hailed by tabloids and news media as one of the city’s most prominent detectives.

The foundation of my life is being a cop, but as I got older I became more compassionate, he says. When I was younger everything was one-dimensional, but since then I have become much more understanding of people’s social issues. I have more of an emotional factor and still love to help people.

He was a founding member of the citywide anti-crime unit and boasts of over 2,000 arrests of criminals, which came at the cost of being assaulted more than 500 times as a lure. Dietl was sent to hospital more than 30 times as a police officer, having been stabbed, beaten or shot in the interests of the safety of New Yorkers.

After a skydiving injury left him with a broken leg, Dietl was put into service modified. Believing that it was the end of the road for him in the police force, he returned his papers to begin his civilian life.

I was very depressed for about a month, he recalls. After leaving the NYPD, I realized that being a police officer was the best basis for me to start a safe life. I love being a cop, back in the days when New Yorkers valued hard-working cops, he adds, alluding to the anti-police sentiment that discourages many from entering the police force.

Shortly after his retirement, Dietl realized how much his life intersected with the film industry. His work with the department was featured by award-winning journalist Nick Pileggi as a new York magazine cover article that documented his work to stop the endemic violence in the city. It was then that Dietl realized that his hard work in high-level arrests had laid the foundation for an acting career, in addition to his security firm.

My life has touched so many films, like the The wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas, he says, two films in which he himself played supporting roles, I might add. I realized that everyone wants to be around a winner.

From that point on, he focused on networking with some of the country’s most prominent people. He remembers the dinners he shared at his table in Raos, with everyone, from Warren Buffet and Bill Gates to Denzel Washington, Jack Welsh, Ken Langone, Bruce Willis, Angelina Jolie and Google founder Eric Schmidt.

These are some of the best experiences in my little life record, he says.

And if he will always identify with the Big Apple, he has found refuge in the East End, in the Hamptons, on the water, where he resides with his fiancée, Margo Urban, former star of the national record with the Cover Girls. There, he receives frequent visits from his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

I have lived a stressful life, he says. When I go out here, my whole body diffuses. It really is something that you cannot describe. There is a nice exit here, the stress level decreases.

While he enjoys frequenting local restaurants, asked about his favorite places to enjoy a meal, he says: My kitchen is my East End Raos.

He and Margo have taken up a hobby in gardening, in their newly remodeled, cedar fenced garden.

We have an abundance of remarkable vegetables and we love to cook with what we grow, he says. We spent most of the pandemic here, he adds, where it enjoys a view of the water complemented by an infinity pool.

When asked how he would describe the Hamptons in one word, he replied: Heaven.

The moon rises above the water, last week we saw an orange moon, followed by a pink moon. They are simply beautiful and are part of the reason that when we are here we are in Heaven.

Dietl remains active and still runs Beau Dietl & Associates, a New York-based security agency with offices in the city and Miami for four decades. For the past 37 years, he has served as CEO and President of numerous companies in the security and investigation industry. His company has worked for some of the country’s largest companies on security and investigative issues. In 1999 Dietl sold a security and technology company for over $ 200 million.

He also recently started a cybersecurity company, where he is at the forefront of encryption technology, Advanced Cyber ​​Security. Remaining a frequent staple in some of the nation’s leading cable news shows, while still committed to acting, his career is far from over.

When we are hired, by a company or a private client, I make sure that there is no higher priority than the protection of the client and the success of the investigation, he says. We are always available to help anyone.

He says his success is rooted in the work ethic he has had since his first job building the original World Trade Center.

But, in an exceptional life that brought him to the East End for the same reasons we all appreciate, he is certainly an energy broker from the city’s grid to our quaint Hamptons villages.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate editor of In Papers.