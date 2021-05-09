My Hero Academia: Bakugo will never be a villain

My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo is a great shonen rival for Izuku, even displaying villainous qualities. But deep down, he could never be one.

Among the many characters ofMy Hero Academia, none stand out more as a potential bad guythan than Katsuki Bakugo. Set up as the archetypal shonen rival of Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo embodies negative energy like others, including the real villains of the anime. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many fans refer to him as an anti-hero and have found ways to align him with the antagonists in the story.

Bakugo takes a bit of his shonen rival job too much seriously. Not only does he provide a sufficient amount of obstacles for Midoriya to overcome or challenge, but he always does so in the worst mood possible. Bakugo’s manners are terrible. He constantly yells, berates others, and doesn’t care about everything that happens unless it involves himself. In all outward respects, Bakugo would make the perfect villain.

But what sets Bakugo apart from the villains ofMy Hero Academiais his total belief in All Might, just like Midoriya. They just show their dedication in very different ways. Bakugo and Midoriya are two sides of the same coin – both dedicated to All Might and his ideal while encompassing different aspects of their passion. Bakugo’s nasty ways often spoil what are very good intentions, and only Midoriya can see it.

His love is entirely too strong to be corrupted, as seen when he was kidnapped by the League in an attempt to break it up and turn it on their side. Although domineering and negative, Bakugo will not be easily swayed by evil. He worked and trained too hard to just give up and become a bad guy. There should be avery good reason for him to change sides. And even then, Bakugo’s stubbornness and pig’s head will likely get in the way.

Bakugob’s search for a villain would be all too predictable and take away from whatMy Hero Academiais all about: fighting adversity in all its forms. For Bakugo, easily giving in to his penchant for aggression would be lazy writing. Besides, we have had enough of the Midoriyavs. Bakugo to satisfy this need for him as an antagonist.

It’s also noteworthy that his Quirk is particularly aggressive and would make sense in an evil and wicked scenario. But Bakugo is training hard to use every facet of his Quirk to Stop bad guys, don’t help them. He takes his violent and explosive character and turns it on himself, using it for peace instead of violence.

Bakugo’s role is best suited as the shonen rival he already is. He provides enough negative energy and antagonism for a villain, but we see him fighting with the good guys and (mostly) for the right reasons. Switching him would be boring – there are enough baddies in the game.My Hero AcademiaAlthough he is motivated by beating Midoriya, he has high expectations of himself and the hero he would like to become. Bakugo could never be a bad guy.

