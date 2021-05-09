My life in the books: actorPhilip Judge on his literary inspirations

Philip Judge is an actor with extensive experience in film, television and the stage. He has been a regular columnist in the Irish Times and his book In Sight of Yellow Mountain, published by Gill, won the Irish Independents Memoir of the Year in 2017 which is now available, read by the author, from Bolinda Audio. The judge also makes the best Wicklow chutney (in his opinion).

The books at your bedside?

I always have a few lined up or on the go. Currently: Mythologies by Roland Barthes, which I should have read at university; Another question, a fascinating and compassionate book by neurologist Niall Tubridy; and the vivid and brutal revenge tragedy of Mia Gallaghers HellFire.

The first book you remember?

One of the Five researchers Enid Blyton books. I remember being delighted with the nickname Fatty and his splendid skill as a master

of disguise.

Your favorite literary character?

Perpetually inventive Odysseus. Another early memory is my father recounting the adventures of Odysseus, and the multifaceted man has reappeared throughout my reading life: in various Homeric translations (Emily Wilsons is superb) and various portrayals of Joyces Dublin everyman to the sinister figure of Margaret Atwoods The Pénélopiade. I also absolutely adore Elizabeth Bennet.

Your book of the year?

I’m really not up to date, but the novels I enjoyed the most this year are Anne Enrights Actress,and Two serious ladies, a distinctive and eccentric tale by Jane Bowles. I am also looking forward to A thousand moonsby Sebastian Barry who continues the story started in his Endless days a brutal but beautiful book.

The book that changed your life?

I’m not sure a book has done this before, but a play has. In my early thirties I was in the West End production Dancing at Lughnasa. I rejoiced in the ironic and haunting speeches of nostalgia, regret, and poorly remembered childhood. It brought me home to Ireland, which I left when I was nine.

The book you couldn’t finish?

The man without qualities by Robert Musil. I love Joseph Roth and Stefan Zweig, other Viennese writers from the same period, but it’s difficult. I read a song years ago, got to the end of volume two locked out, and can finish it before I die.

Your Covid comfort read?

In bluer times, PG Wodehouse is a balm, especially the stories of Jeeves and Wooster. I yearn for the suave and nonchalant glow of Jeeves but I would settle for a terribly endearing cheerfulness of Berties. As for the seemingly effortless wit of the prose, its delicious, elegant and hilarious.

The book you are giving as a gift?

I try to tailor the books to the particular person, but I had to immediately give some to my best friend was Read in the dark by Seamus Deane. I felt moved, inspired, overwhelmed, understood. It’s perfect.

The writer who shaped you?

Maybe pretentious, but Wordsworths Prelude blew me away when I was young. Some passages are indelible and his sense of the greatness of nature as a living presence informs my book and this is something I appreciate more as I get older.

The book you most want to be remembered for?

It’s easy In view of the yellow mountain is the only one I published. I have the draft of another darker, more ambitious book up my sleeve, so see it.

Independent Sunday