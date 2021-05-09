Minari shows how Christianity was the bridge of the Koreans to the United States

May 9, 2021, 6:00 AM

Film by Lee Isaac Chungs Threatening won applause as well as an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her nuanced and moving portrayal of the Korean-American family’s colony Yi in countryside Arkansas. But while most of the reviews have naturally focused on race, one of the film’s most important themes is the Yi Family’s relationship to Christianity. Films focusing on the Korean American family’s relationship with the church come as no surprise: Christianity is deeply tied to modern Korean history and especially Koreans’ relationship with the United States. The Christian faith was a major channel through which Koreans negotiated modernity and were personally and ideologically linked to the United States.

During the movie, Threatening reveals the complex relationship of Korean Americans with the church. The first significant friendship the Yi family builds with a local is with farmer Paul (played by Will Patton) who awkwardly but sincerely bonds with the family with his quirky brand of Christian faith that involves exorcism and the wearing a large wooden cross on weekends. A key moment in the story arc is when Patriarch Jacob (played by Steven Yeun) gives in and agrees to attend the local church at the behest of his wife, Monica (played by Han Ye-ri). Arkansas’ predominantly white congregation stumbles as it attempts to welcome the Yi family, with their good intentions poorly executed through ignorance of new Korean immigrants. Still, the Yi family, especially her young son, David (played by Alan Kim), manages to bond with members of the local Arkansas community.

The films’ deep connection to Christianity is a reflection of Korea’s relationship to reality and how it served as a bridge from the country to the United States. Unusually in East Asia, a significant proportion of Koreans are Christians. According to a November 2020 survey according to Hankook Research, 28 percent of all South Koreans are Christians: 20 percent are Protestants and 8 percent are Catholics. (By comparison, only 1.5% of the Japanese population is Christian; in China, 2.5%; in Taiwan, 3.9%.) This makes Christians the largest religious group in the country, even larger than the Buddhism with 16%, although a slight majority of people do not profess any religion in the surveys (but often still follow certain religious practices). Christians in South Korea exert an influence disproportionate to their numbers, as Christians are more frequently found among the elites of South Korea. For example, of the seven South Korean presidents in the democratic era (since 1987), five were Christians: Roh Tae-woo, Kim Young-sam and Lee Myung-bak were Protestants while Kim Dae-jung and the current President Moon Jae-dans were and are Catholics.

South Korea is a rare Asian country whose Christian origins do not lie in missionary work; instead, Koreans converted. In the 18th century, it became popular for Korean intellectuals to study seohak (or Western learning) and European theories of astronomy, science and philosophy, including the study of the Bible. The early Christians in South Korea largely converted after reading and studying the Bible, founding house churches. The Catholic Church in Korea dates back to 1784, when Yi Seung-hun became the first Korean to be baptized when he traveled to Beijing to receive an official baptism from a French Jesuit missionary. Because it rejected traditional Confucian rituals, Korea’s early Christians faced severe persecution from the Joseon dynasty, which martyred tens of thousands of people during the 18th century. Yet Christianity continued to grow and take root in Korea, especially as it came to symbolize modernity.

Although the impetus for the first conversion came from the Koreans themselves, Christian missionaries to the United States have played a key role in bringing modernism and Christianity together, as they have helped found many modern institutions of Korea. The so-called medical missionary work was, as elsewhere, powerfully effective. American Presbyterian missionary Horace Allen, for example, founded Gwanghyewon, Korea’s first modern hospital, in 1885. Today, the hospital is Severance Hospital, named after American oil magnate Louis Severance, who donated money to what eventually became one of South Korea’s leading hospitals. . The hospital is part of Yonsei University, which was also founded by American missionary Horace Underwood.

Christian influence has invaded the Korean elite. Mary Scranton, a Methodist missionary from Ohio, founded Ewha Womans University in 1886. As Korea’s first educational institution dedicated to women, Ewha was responsible for creating many first women in Korea, such as Korea’s first female doctor, Esther Park, who became a doctor. in 1900, or Korea’s first female lawyer, Lee Tae-yeong, who was called to the bar in 1952. American missionary Lemuel Nelson Bell is credited introducing Kim Il-sung’s parents to each other as the father and mother of Kim Hyong-jik and Kang Pan-sokKims were devout Christians from Pyongyang, the most strongly Christian region in early Korea. Twentieth century to such an extent that it was referred like East Jerusalem. (Bells’ daughter, Ruth, would later marry American evangelist Billy Graham, who visited North Korea twice and organized his biggest revival in Seoul in 1973.)

After Korea became independent from Imperial Japan and South Korea entered the United States’ sphere of interest, Christians in South Korea, especially its evangelicals, became a crucial link that shaped the South Korea’s relations with the United States. South Korea’s first president was Syngman Rhee, who made much of his Methodist faith appeal to American officials, where he was exiled during colonial times. (Syngman converted to Christianity by attending the Pai Chai School, founded by American missionary Henry Appenzeller.) Under Syngman, the first meeting of the South Korean legislature on May 31, 1948 open with a Christian prayer. Syngman began his first address as Inaugural Speaker of the National Assembly: We are gathered today to open the first National Assembly of our republics. Today we owe on the one hand to the grace of God, on the other hand to the blood and sacrifice of our patriotic ancestors, and thirdly to the help of the United States and the United Nations.

After the Korean War, American evangelical churches were the main sources of aid to South Korea. From July 1950 to November 1952, in the United States, various Christian organizations responsible 44 percent of all aid going to South Korea. Aid was distributed through churches and Christian organizations in South Korea, further expanding the influence of churches. Moon, for example, recalled he converted to Catholicism as a North Korean refugee child in Busan as he queued every day at the neighborhood church with a bucket to receive food from the nuns.

The Christian connection also opened up a major route for Korean immigration to the United States: the intercountry adoption of war orphans, which evolved into a system that made South Korea the primary source of intercountry adoption. abroad until the early 2000s. Over 110,000 Korean children were put in the USA, most to white Christian families like told by Boston College Professor Arissa Ohs 2015, Saving Korea’s Children: The Cold War Origins of Intercountry Adoption.

As churches in South Korea and the United States have evolved, changes have come in Korean American churches as well. In South Korea and the United States, the number of Christians has declined over time. This shrinkage is felt in Korean American churches deplore the silent exodus of second and third generation Korean Americans. The sharp conservative shift in American evangelism since the early 1980s, which has accelerated in recent years, has affected Korean American churches, pushing back more liberal Korean Americans while radicalizing many of those who stay with it. ‘church.

Although churches have played an important role in the democratic movement today, South Korean conservative mega-bigies are the source of far-right politics, organizing rallies in Seouls Plaza waving the American and South Korean flags together. These Korean mega-churches, a close connection to Korean American churches as well as American evangelical mega-churches often serve as a conduit for American conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, to filter into South Korea.

The actors and the team of Threatening reflect this complex relationship between Korea and the United States through Christianity. Almost all significant Korean or Korean Americans involved in Threatening is connected to the church. The director is the son of a pastor who have planted their own church in rural Arkansas. Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, based in South Korea, lived in the United States for 13 years as her then-husband, a pop singer, was invited to perform at a revival of Billy Graham. The two main films, Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri, are Christian, with Yeun alluding to his character, Jacob, as his Biblical namesake, a man struggling with God.

It is through this deep familiarity with Korean American Christianity that the film offers a nuanced portrayal of what the church means to Korean Americans. One of the most incisive moments of Threatening That’s when Monica asks her Korean American colleague at a chicken farm, Ms. Oh (played by Esther Moon), why the handful of Korean Americans in the area haven’t formed a church. Ms. Oh responds politely and firmly: Americans of Korean descent who come as far as Arkansas are those who move away from Korean churches.