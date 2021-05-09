Priyanka Chopra calls mum Madhu and Denise Miller Jonas ‘two amazing women’ as she drops Mother’s Day wishes

Priyanka Chopra not only wished Madhu Chopra but also wrote a heartfelt message for her stepmom Denise Miller-Jonas aka Mama Jonas on Mother’s Day 2021.

Priyanka Chopra may be a globetrotter but at the same time a family oriented person. The actress, who has now been in London for at least six months, took to social media to wish her mother on Mother’s Day. She not only wished Madhu Chopra, but also wrote a heartfelt message for her stepmom Denise Miller-Jonas aka Mama Jonas.

Calling them “two amazing women”, Priyanka wrote, “I do what I want, where I want, when I want … if my mom says it’s ok – unknown.”

The White Tiger actress added, “Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers around us who create, nurture and love endlessly. Know that you are appreciated and seen. incredible women who lead by example every day. I love you Happy Mother’s Day everyone. “

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s article:

A host of Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their mothers on Mother’s Day. One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared the first photo of her youngest son. The photo took social media by storm, featuring Taimur adorably holding his younger brother.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has shed light on stories of mothers of ‘true warriors’ putting themselves at risk to save lives during the deadly Covid 19 pandemic raging in India.

