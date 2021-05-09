Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston is proud of her godmother after the last appearance of Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco – details
Hanna Fillingham
Jennifer Aniston reacted to the latest video of her goddaughter Coco with her famous mother Courteney Cox. The Hollywood actress is the best friend of her co-star Friends
Jennifer aniston and Courteney Cox are incredibly close and were real life best friends since the meeting on the set of Friends In the 90s.
Actress Rachel Green is the godmother of Courteney’s daughter Coco, and showed her support for the teenage girl’s incredible singing skills in a new video published on social networks.
In the footage, which was shared on the Monica Gellar star’s Instagram account, Coco was captured singing Taylor Swift. Cardigan, as his famous mom played the piano.
VIDEO: Courteney Cox reveals why the reunion of friends was so emotional
The couple were also joined by musician Joel Taylor on acoustic guitar.
Jennifer was one of the first to love the pictures, who also received a lot of praise from Courteney’s famous friends.
“Ahh amazing, come on Coco,” Reese witherspoon wrote, while Natasha Bedingfield added: “I love the way you look at her. So much love in that look. I love you Coco.”
Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco showcased her singing skills – and Jennifer Aniston approved!
While Courteney prefers to keep her only child out of the spotlight, she has sometimes appeared in videos on her Instagram account.
In March 2020, the teenager was seen singing Demi Lovato’s song Nobody, and later that month the mother-daughter duo teamed up again for a Hamilton’s cover. Burn.
In October, meanwhile, Coco, Courteney, and Joel teamed up to perform Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Springs.
Jennifer and Courteney are true best friends – just like their alter egos!
Jennifer often comments on her goddaughter’s videos, and praised Coco’s performance when she sang Nobody.
the Along came Polly the actress wrote: “Aww, just like her godmother taught her.”
The star also previously commented on a photo of the teenager via Courteney’s Instagram account last year.
Courteney is an adorable mom to her teenage daughter Coco
The morning show star wrote: “Coco! You are growing up too fast.” Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding, “Or am I protecting? I love you deeply,” along with a series of red heart emojis.
Jennifer has spoken of taking care of her friend’s children when they were younger, including Coco, and revealed that she makes sure they always have a lot of fun.
“I let them play with my clothes and my jewelry,” she told E! New.
picture credit
